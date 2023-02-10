How to obtain Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

As witches and wizards explore Hogwarts Legacy, they will require a wide variety of reagents such as Shrivelfig Fruit. One potion, in particular, will come in extremely handy if players have to fend off multiple enemies at once - Thunderbrew. If you want to make Thunderbrew, you'll need a few ingredients, with one of these being the elusive Shrivelfig Fruit.

Based on what we know right now, there are no enemies that specifically drop Shrivelfig Fruit, although players can occasionally find its seeds in the wild. If you’re looking to gather this fruit in Hogwarts Legacy, there are a few options available for you. Here’s what you need to know.

How can you obtain Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy?

When it comes to Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy, you have a few options, depending on the time and the amount of money that you wish to invest. If you only want to make one Thunderbrew and feel no compunction to craft more later in the game, you can simply buy Shrivelfig Fruit at The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade, with the map below indicating its location.

The Magic Neep has the Shrivelfig Fruit and seeds if you need them, in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Considering that you can simply buy the fruit in Hogwarts Legacy for 150 Galleons, it’s a simple solution if you’re just looking to make the Thunderbrew once. However, if you find that you’re a fan of this powerful potion and want to brew even more, there's another option that will take more time and effort.

For this, you’ll need some Shrivelfig Seed, which you can purchase for 400 Galleons at The Magic Neep in Hogwarts Legacy or locate in the wild. Although no particular enemy drops this item, treasure chests in the game may have these seeds.

Next, you will need to create potting tables with a medium or large pot. This can be done at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. While this does cost more (around 700 Galleons to set up), it will allow you to make as many Shrivelfig Fruits as you want without having to buy them, making it a far more economical solution in the long term.

This fruit is primarily used in making Thunderbrew, which is a potent combat potion. When you drink this potion, a dark thundercloud forms around you for a limited period of time. If enemies come too close, they will take damage and be stunned, making it an ideal choice for fighting against large groups of enemies.

Furthermore, Thunderbrew is included in Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2, so you’re going to have to make at least one during your time at Hogwarts. Whether you decide to keep crafting them for combat is entirely up to you, but it's certainly a useful potion. Unfortunately, the cost of its recipe isn’t cheap as it's available for purchase at 1200 Galleons.

As it’s the only potion that requires this ingredient, you must keep that in mind before dedicating several pots to the fruit. In general, one medium pot should be sufficient to make fruits out of the seeds that you find in the wild or purchase from The Magic Neep.

Whether you want to harvest them or simply make the Thunderbrew potion, this is all you need to know about Shrivelfig in Hogwarts Legacy.

