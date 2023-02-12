How to obtain Shrivelfig seed in Hogwarts Legacy?

Being a fantasy role-playing game at heart, Hogwarts Legacy features certain staples players have come to expect from most modern role-playing experiences. This includes a level-based progression system with a heavy emphasis on customization and looting, as well as crafting.

One key element associated with Hogwarts Legacy's combat is potions, which players can use to gain active abilities or passive buffs for a short duration. Gamers can unlock the ability to make these concoctions pretty early in the game.

However, to create their own magical elixir, players will require potion recipes as well as certain ingredients found by exploring Hogwarts Legacy's open world. One such ingredient is the Shrivelfig seed and its fruit. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the former item.

Where to find the Shrivelfig seed and fruit in Hogwarts Legacy?

The best way to obtain Shrivelfig seeds and fruits is to buy them from the herbs and potions merchant in Hogsmeade, Hogwarts Legacy's central hub area. It is also a good idea to stock up on credits (Galleons) before going to Hogsmeade to make a purchase since Shrivelfig seeds and fruits do not come cheap.

Here's how you can get to Hogsmeade and obtain these items:

You unlock access to Hogsmeade after completing the prologue and the Welcome to Hogwarts main story quest, which marks the second primary mission's beginning called Welcome to Hogsmeade. This quest eventually leads you to the central hub.

Once you reach Hogsmeade, you will need to go to the Magic Neap shop, which offers you everything you need in terms of potion-brewing and herbs.

You can visit the Magic Neap shop by marking it on the map or by going left from Hogsmeade's entrance until you reach a farm-like area.

At the magic Neap shop, you can buy new potion recipes, concoction ingredients, and herbs at a reasonable price.

The Shrivelfig fruit costs 150 credits (Galleons), whereas the Shrivelfig seed costs 450 credits (Galleons).

You get rewarded with Galleons after completing main story quests as well as optional ones. Moreover, discovering and looting chests hidden across Hogwarts, as well as organically exploring the open world, will also grant you credits.

If you feel like you are running low on Galleons, you can always sell unwanted items from your inventory to any shop in and around Hogsmeade.

Once you get the Shriveling seed and fruit, you are all set to start brewing your own potions, provided you already have unlocked the Room of Requirement, which is only made available after attending your first Potions class in Hogwarts.

Developed by Avalanche games, Hogwarts Legacy has had massive hype surrounding it ever since the title's first announcement back in the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase event. Despite being a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter books, this title is a stellar single-player role-playing experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the title are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023. Lastly, Nintendo's Switch will get it on July 25, 2023.

