How to obtain Leaping Toadstool Caps in Hogwarts Legacy?

WB Games' latest fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, is easily one of 2023's most hotly anticipated games. Going by the reviews, it seems to have resonated well with fans who have been awaiting the game's release. Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy is essentially a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter books, who have been asking for a mainline role-playing game set within the Potterverse for over a decade.

Despite being a homage to fans of the Harry Potter (as well as the spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) novels, Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing experience at heart, complete with the traditional level-based RPG gameplay and progression systems.

Role-playing as a student at the very prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will be able to learn a variety of spells and will need to master them to ward off the looming threat over the Wizarding World.

One of the critical elements of any modern role-playing experience is crafting, which is also present in Hogwarts Legacy, albeit with a magical twist. Players get to brew a vast array of magical potions, which act as passive bonuses that players can use during combat and exploration segments of the game.

While brewing potions is one of the most fascinating and engaging aspects of the Hogwarts Legacy, players cannot start doing so right from the get-go since crafting potions requires ingredients that players have to collect by exploring the open world. One such ingredient necessary for brewing potions is the Leaping Toadstool Cap.

Where to get the Leaping Toadstool Caps in Hogwarts Legacy?

Like many other crafting resources, the Leaping Toadstool Caps are easy to find in the open world. However, suppose players find themselves running out of potion crafting resources and don't want to venture out in the wild to farm the Leaping Toadstool Caps. In that case, they can always make their way to Hogsmeade, the game's central hub, and purchase it from the Magic Neap store, the one-stop shop for everything related to potion crafting.

Here's how you can get the Leaping Toadstool Caps from the Magic Neap shop as well as by exploring the open world of Hogwarts:

Hogsmeade and the stores it inhabits is unlocked only after you complete the prologue and "Welcome to Hogwarts" main story quest.

Once you unlock Hogsmeade, you must go to the "Magic Neap" store, located to the left of Hogsmeade's entrance.

At the Magic Neap store, you can buy new potion recipes and all the resources required for brewing the concoctions for a reasonable price.

If you don't want to spend hard-earned credits (Galleons) on the Leaping Toadstool Caps, you can always collect them in abundance by exploring the open world.

The best locations to get the Leaping Toadstool Caps are the Forbidden Forest, which surrounds Keenbridge, and outside Hogsmeade.

You can locate the Leaping Toadstool Caps by looking for red-colored mushrooms that usually appear at the base of trees and around bushes near water bodies.

Once you gain access to the leaping Toadstool Caps, you can start brewing your own potions after unlocking the Room of Requirements, which is only made available after attending your first Potions class in Hogwarts. You also need to ensure you have sufficient ingredients available to brew the desired potions. The Room of Requirements is also necessary for cultivating herbs, which is another key tool you can use in combat.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PCs. Meanwhile, the previous-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and the Nintendo Switch version of the game are scheduled to come out in the next few months.

Poll : 0 votes