How to obtain Lacewing Flies in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games, is one of this year's most anticipated games, and rightfully so. It is essentially a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter (and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) novels, who have been asking for a mainline role-playing experience set within the confines of the wizarding world.

While the game is an homage to Harry Potter fans across the globe, at its core, Hogwarts Legacy is a straightforward action role-playing experience. It has an engaging narrative and gameplay that is very much akin to most modern role-playing games.

Role-playing as a student at the very prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you will be tasked with a host of activities, from attending classes, partaking in optional quests and also going face-to-face with some of the most terrifying creatures and dark wizards of the wizarding world.

One of the most important aspects of being a student at Hogwarts and learning sorcery and spells is being able to brew potions, which grant active as well as passive bonuses during combat. From granting temporary invisibility to buffing up spell usage, the potions provide a multitude of use cases.

However, to brew these potions you need to first collect specific ingredients, one of which is the Lacewing Flies, which is used to craft a variety of potions in the game. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain the item in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get the Lacewing Flies in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Lacewing Flies are an essential ingredient in crafting one of the most useful potions in the game, i.e., the Focus potion. It effectively reduces cooldown on the spells used during combat. Reducing it means you will be able to use your favorite and possibly most potent spells easily and in quick succession without having to wait around for longer.

Being able to brew the Focus potion is a great incentive to find and collect the Lacewing Flies in-game. While they are available in abundance in the open-world of Hogwarts, you have a unique chance to grab these resources early in the narrative progression, even before unlocking the ability to brew potions in the main story.

Here are the locations where you can find the Lacewing Flies in Hogwarts Legacy:

After completing the first main story quest "Welcome to Hogwarts," you will be able to step foot outside the castle, and make your way to Hogsmeade, the main hub of the game.

On your way to Hogsmeade, you will come across various bushes with Lacewing Flies surrounding them.

You can collect the Lacewing Flies from these bushes and keep them in your inventory until you eventually unlock the ability to brew potions.

Alternatively, you can always buy Lacewing Flies or any other resource required for potion crafting from the "Magic Neap" store in Hogsmeade.

It should be noted that purchasing resources from the Magic Neap store will cost you credits (Galleons), something that is very hard to come by in the game's early hours. However, you can always earn a bit on top of what you get from completing missions, uncovering hidden chests, exploring the open world, and by selling unwanted items from your inventory.

Once you get your hands on the Lacewing Flies, all you need to do is attend your first "Potions class" and unlock the Room of Requirements before you can start brewing your own concoctions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest open-world fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games officially released on February 10, 2023 for current-generation consoles as well as Windows PCs (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Interestingly, it has been available to players who pre-purchased the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC via Early Access.

