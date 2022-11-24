How to obtain Sparkling Crystals in God of War Ragnarok

There are a lot of important resources that you will be able to get your hands on as you explore the world in God of War Ragnarok.

Solving puzzles and completing side quests will lead you to discover coffins and Legendary Chests that contain core crafting materials. This is why Favors are some of the best side quests that you will need to invest time in, especially if you want to help Kratos have an easier time in the later stages of the game.

One of the rarest crafting armors that you will be able to get your hands on in Ragnarok is the Sparkling Crystal. It’s used to upgrade armor in the game but is not exactly all that easy to come across.

Hence, today’s guide will go over all the steps on how you can easily obtain Sparkling Crystals in God of War Ragnarok.

A guide to collect Sparkling Crystals in God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned, you will not be able to get your hands on Sparkling Crystals all that easily in God of War Ragnarok. This is because you can only obtain the resource in the Crater region, which is only unlocked after you successfully complete the Scent of Survival Favor.

Once you have been able to successfully complete it, the Crater will be unlocked in the game, and you will be required to make your way to the Vanaheim realm in order to obtain the Sparkling Crystals.

Once you have unlocked the Crater in God of War Ragnarok, you will be required to:

Make your way to it in Vanaheim, and can proceed to enter the Crater through the plains, jungle, or sinkholes. Once, you are there, you will need to search for a small cave entrance that has a Wishing Well (Pond).

Once you have found the entrance and made your way to the well, your next task will be to break all the Yellow Crystals that will be present around the structure. You will not be able to progress further and obtain the Sparkling Crystals if you do not break the yellow crystals around the well.

Once you have destroyed them, you will be able to collect Crystalline Shards, which will be used for the next step of obtaining the final resource.

After you have obtained all the Crystalline Shards, you will be required to interact with the Wishing Well. Once you interact with it after the button prompt, you will automatically get your hands on Sparkling Crystals after a brief animation.

However, the Sparkling Crystals are not the only thing that you can obtain from the Wishing Well after you have destroyed all the yellow crystals around it. You will also be able to get your hands on the Plackart of Fallen Stars Armor, Gleaming Crystal, Asgardian Ingot, and Petrified Bone.

All these are incredibly rare resources in God of War Ragnarok, which makes completing side quests like Favor missions all the more profitable, especially on higher difficulty levels.

