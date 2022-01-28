How to obtain and use alternate outfits in Genshin Impact

Travelers now have access to four new alternate outfits for free in Genshin Impact.

The four new alternate outfits are for:

Amber

Jean

Mona

Rosaria

There are no requirements to acquire these costumes, except for the ability to use in-game mail (which happens at Adventure Rank 2). These attires are optional for most players, so Travelers can selectively choose which ones to equip and which ones not to use.

Using it is easy, as it's done by clicking on the clothes hanger icon on the bottom right of their character screen. If they're at the max level, it should say "Dressing Room" to the right. Otherwise, "Ascend" will be next to it.

Here is how Travelers can obtain and use the new alternate outfits in Genshin Impact

The in-game mail featuring the four outfits (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new alternate outfits were made available on January 27, 2022, at 18:00 (UTC+8). They should be permanent additions for new players on any date thereafter, and they're given for free.

Simply claim the rewards from the mail as one would (by clicking on "Claim All"). Travelers will see a few splash screens of each of the characters' default art, but they still need to equip the new outfits.

How to equip the new alternate outfits in Genshin Impact

A player who is about to equip Mona's new attire (Image via Genshin Impact)

To equip these new clothes, Travelers must:

Bring up the character menu (either through the shortcut or the Paimon Menu). Click on the small icon that resembles a clothes hanger. Click on the second outfit (each one will have a different name). Click on "Switch."

Travelers can swap between alternate outfits whenever they'd like by going through the same process.

How the icons might look like to players (Image via miHoYo)

There is a minor note that Travelers should know about equipping these alternate outfits. This image showcases two examples of what they might see. The first one is what they would see for a character at their maximum level. The second one is what they will see if there are still some Ascensions left for them to do.

In the top example, players can see it's all one button. By comparison, the bottom example features two separate buttons. The top one is significantly easier to click on, as there is far more space to do so.

Either way, the player will be able to change costumes at will.

The Dressing Room also features other costumes

Previous and new clothes work similarly to the alternate outfits (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers also equip other F2P and paid costumes through the Dressing Room in the exact same way. The main difference between those attires and the more modest redesigns is that the latter uses the default icon, whereas the former doesn't.

What the four new outfits look like (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read Article Continues below

The above image features what all four costumes look like in the game. Travelers can zoom in or rotate the characters in the Dressing Room to get a better look at their clothes to decide if they like it or not.

