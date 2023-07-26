How old is MrBeast in 2023? YouTube star's age, personal details, and career explored

James Donaldson, known to his friends as 'Jimmy' and to the internet as MrBeast, reached a peak of popularity with his Team Trees campaign in 2019, planting over 24 million trees. The 25-year-old has garnered many more philanthropic achievements under his belt since then and has been considered one of the most successful YouTubers ever.

Team Seas, another collaborative effort with YouTuber Mark Rober in 2021, garnered around $30 million for efforts at waste removal and cleaning of seas. Apart from this, he has done various challenges and stunts like being buried underground for 50 hours, building Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, and his trademark 'Last one to leave wins' series.

And one definitely cannot forget his real-life Squid Game video.

MrBeast's personal details

Although private about his personal and social life, the YouTuber plays the part of a social media influencer just enough to satiate his audiences.

Jimmy was born in Kansas, US, on May 7, 1998, to parents who divorced when he was 9 years old. He is 6 feet in height and has recently started getting into fitness. Currently dating Maddy Spiddel, MrBeast manages his businesses with his childhood friends in a team of 30 people.

After dropping out of college to focus on YouTube, MrBeast rose to popularity as the 'YouTube philanthropist.' He has the highest number of subscribers as an individual, and his videos have a collective view count of about 44 billion.

MrBeast's career highlights so far

While the YouTuber's net worth of over $50 million gains him a lot of fame as proof of his success, it is his philosophies that really make him shine to his fans.

“I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.”

MrBeast started as a 13-year-old making gameplay videos on YouTube, experimenting with the algorithms and the interest of people till he struck gold. It was Jimmy who actually started the trend of crazy stunt videos and charity videos on Youtube after his 24-hour-long video of counting to 100,000 went viral.

Since then, he has collaborated with many great names in the industry, gaining support from people like Elon Musk, Seán 'Jakesepticeye,' Tyler 'Ninja,' and others.

Over time, Jimmy has created videos whose concepts have grown bigger and bigger, involving private jets, islands, trains, and whatnot. He currently has 170 million subscribers on his main channel on YouTube, with a collective count of more than 250 million over all his channels.

“You’re crazy until you’re successful, then you are a genius.”

Jimmy's genius definitely shines through his understanding of what his fans want, with his latest video being literally 'explosive' content.

Besides Youtube, MrBeast had endeavors like a virtual food chain called MrBeast Burgers and a chocolate company called Feastables that he created in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Eccentric and intelligent, there is always an element of excitement at what the Youtuber might do next, and his fans are always eagerly waiting for his next video with his crew.