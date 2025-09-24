How to open Sakuko's Mail Box in Silent Hill F

During the Ebisugaoka Fields walkthrough in Silent Hill F, you can interact with Sakuko's Mail Box to collect an important item and a letter, which will help you in the later stages of the game. Sakuko was the town's first victim, and her death deeply affected Hinako. Now, Hinako must find out what happened to her friend and the town by visiting Sakuko’s residence.
Although your first objective in this walkthrough is to visit Rinko’s house, you must first locate the Sennensugi Shrine, which is north of Sakuko’s home, to collect a key.
This article shows you how to open Sakuko’s Main Box in Silent Hill F.
Silent Hill F: How to open Sakuko's Mail Box
Location of Sakuko's Mail Box key
To open Sakuko's Mail Box, find its key, which is near the Sennensugi Shrine in Ebisugaoka Fields. Head north from Sakuko's residence until you reach a split path. Take the left path and continue running until you find the Shrine. Once you are there, you will spot Sakuko’s mailbox key alongside a letter from Sakuko's mother.
In the letter, Sakuko’s Mother advises her daughter not to discuss the otherworldly voices and singing she has been hearing. It's worth noting that during the second visit to Ebisugaoka, your first objective will be to visit Rinko’s house. However, you first need to find Sakuko’s mailbox key and then head to Rinko’s house, as you cannot return to the key’s location afterward.
Visit Sakuko’s house to open the Mail box
After finding the key, it's time to visit Sakuko’s house toward the western side of the map. This is the same area from where you started your journey. Simply go back following the same path by which you reached the Shrine. But be cautious, as several demons will be waiting along the way. After you reach Sakuko’s house, you will find the Mail box attached to the wall.
Interact with it to get an Omamori (Spider) charm and a letter from the hospital. The Omamori (Spider) is a useful item that considerably reduces weapon durability consumption when performing light attacks. The letter, however, contains Sakuko's test result, indicating she was diagnosed with a type of autism.
