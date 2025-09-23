Is Silent Hill F Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Silent Hill F's release is just around the corner, and many players wonder whether the game's Deluxe Edition is truly worth it. The answer, however, largely depends on players’ preferences. While the price difference between the Standard and Deluxe Editions could be considered vast, the gap is justified, as the latter provides in-game items, physical collectibles, and early access.

Read on to find out which edition is suits which kind of player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Should you buy Silent Hill F Deluxe Edition?

Silent Hill F's Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while Deluxe costs $79.99. For this extra $10, the developers offer a digital soundtrack, an art book, and a Pink Rabbit costume.

Everything the Deluxe Edition has to offer (Image via KONAMI)

What's more interesting is that purchasing the Deluxe Edition grants early access to the game two days before the official release. This makes it a worthwhile choice for players who don't want to wait any longer. Thise who purchase this bundle will be able to access the game from September 23, 2025, two days before its full release.

However, if someone is on a tight budget or can wait a little longer, the Standard Edition might be the better option. Many players may find that the additional items included in Deluxe aren’t worth the extra cost. The digital soundtrack can be found elsewhere in a few days, and the costume and artwork may not justify the higher price.

What is included in the Silent Hill F Deluxe Edition?

As mentioned, Silent Hill F Deluxe comes with a digital soundtrack, an art book, a Pink Rabbit costume, and 48 hours of early access. Regardless of which edition you choose, both will include pre-order bonuses.

This bonus features a White Sailor School Uniform, an equippable Omamori: Peony, and an Item Pack (Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, and a First Aid Kit). Players will be able to access these bonuses from a Hokora (a miniature Shinto shrine) in-game. However, they need to progress a lot to unlock the Bonuses option.

All pre-order bonuses (Image via KONAMI)

Here are all the editions, prices, and what they offer:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Pink Rabbit

48-hour early access

That said, the pre-order bonuses are only available if players purchase any edition before the official release. The game will launch on September 25, 2025, with time zones varying in different regions.

