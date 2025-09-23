How to solve the Scarecrow puzzle in Silent Hill F

As you progress through Silent Hill F's storyline, you'll encounter the Scarecrow puzzle in Ebisugaoka Fields, a town covered in fog. You must solve it to proceed, and it can be challenging. After a conversation with Shu in which you both reminisce about playing in the rice fields, Shu disappears, and you are left alone in the fields. This is where the Scarecrow puzzle appears.

This article provides a clear, step-by-step guide to completing the Scarecrow puzzle in Silent Hill F.

Scarecrow puzzle solution in Silent Hill F

When you first encounter this Scarecrow puzzle in Silent Hill F, you may wonder what it is about. As you approach the scarecrow, you will notice a cart on your right with a mysterious note. The note explains that the field is shrouded in mist and filled with scary scarecrows. However, among them is one that is not truly scary but is instead in pain because a thorn is stuck in its body. Removing this thorn will let the scarecrow point you in the direction you need to go.

The Mysterious note (Image via KONAMI)

So this puzzle is about removing the Flash Card (the thorn) from the correct scarecrows, after which it will indicate the right direction. This will lead you to the next field, where you repeat the process. The cycle continues until you reach the fifth and final field, as the puzzle is divided into five phases. In each phase, you will come across several scarecrows, but only one is correct.

The exact form of the puzzle varies depending on the difficulty you choose: Story, Hard, or Lost in the Fog.

In each field, you will find a faceless scarecrow that you can interact with to receive clues about which scarecrow is the correct one.

Scarecrow puzzle solution: Story difficulty

On Story difficulty, it is relatively easy to identify the correct scarecrow. The correct one resembles Hinako, with short hair, a blue uniform, a torn skirt and top, and a red necktie. The other scarecrows have different misleading appearances, where some may have long hair or wear different clothes, making it easier to distinguish the correct one.

When you remove the Flash Card from the correct scarecrow, it points you towards a direction that you need to take (Image via KONAMI)

Below is a table showing the location of each Flash Card (the thorn) on the scarecrow’s body:

Field Location of the Flash Card (the thorn) First field The Flash Card is located on the right shoulder, just below the neck. Second field The Flash Card can be found at the waist, right of the stomach. Third field The Flash Card is under the left armpit. Forth field The Flash Card is at the waist, slightly to the left of the stomach. Fifth field The Flash Card is located on the left side of the chest.

Scarecrow puzzle solution: Hard difficulty

On Hard difficulty, it becomes much harder to identify the correct scarecrow since they all look similar.

For the first four fields, the scarecrow wears the same blue uniform with a torn skirt and top, along with a red necktie. The key difference is the hairstyle: instead of Hinako’s short hair, the correct scarecrow has Rinko’s ponytail hairstyle.

Interact with the faceless scarecrow for clues (Image via KONAMI)

In the fifth field, however, the correct scarecrow looks slightly different. It has short hair like Hinako, but you can easily recognize it because a sickle is stabbed into its back.

Now that you know what to look for, here are the locations of the Flash Cards (the thorns) on the correct scarecrows’ bodies:

Field Location of the Flash Card (the thorn) First field The Flash Card is located on the left shoulder. Second field The Flash Card can be found under the right armpit. Third field The Flash Card is placed in the stomach area. Forth field The Flash Card is located on the right side of the ribcage. Fifth field The Flash Card is found on the right shoulder.

Scarecrow puzzle solution: Lost in the Fog difficulty

In the Lost in the Fog difficulty, which is the highest difficulty, the first four fields look almost identical to those in Hard mode. The scarecrow wears a blue uniform with a torn skirt and top, paired with a red necktie, and has Rinko’s ponytail hairstyle.

Remove Flash Cards from the correct scarecrow (Image via KONAMI)

The real challenge comes in the fifth field. In Hard difficulty, you could easily identify the correct scarecrow by the sickle stabbed in its back, but here that clue is removed. Instead, you must carefully spot the one with Hinako’s short hairstyle, whose face is tilted downward. This is the correct scarecrow to choose in the fifth field.

Below are the locations of the Flash Cards (the thorns) on the correct scarecrows’ bodies:

Field Location of the Flash Card (the thorn) First field The Flash Card is located on the left chest. Second field The Flash Card is present on the right shoulder. Third field The Flash Card is placed under the left armpit. Forth field The Flash Card is placed in the stomach area. Fifth field The Flash Card is found on the right shoulder.

If you choose the wrong scarecrow, it will attack you, so proceed with caution. Additionally, if you take too long to identify the correct one, enemies may appear, and you will need to defeat them before continuing.

That covers everything you need to know about how to solve the Scarecrow puzzle in Silent Hill F.

