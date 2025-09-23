How to solve the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F (Chapter 1)

The Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F will be one of the many challenges that Hinako needs to solve to progress. After you complete the prologue chapter, you will find yourself in a mystical place, a Japanese Shrine to be exact. This is the otherworld equivalent of Silent Hill F, where Hinako will find herself surrounded by darkness and horrifying creatures.
Let's take a look at how to solve the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F.
Solution of the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F chapter 1
Once you interact with the pedestal, you won't find any actual clues regarding how to solve the puzzle. It will say the following regarding how to solve it.
"Thy restless heart betrays thee as unfit for this auspicious day. Thou must first pay respect to the gods and the spirits of thine ancestors. A restless heart leads to a corrupt soul. Only through sufficient offerings laid upon many stands may thy soul be cleansed".
While it can appear complex at first, the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F is quite easy to solve. There will be five items that you will need to place on the five altars in front of you. Pick up each of the items and rotate to inspect them.
You will find that knots are tied to each of them, which follows a pattern. These will be similar to the markings in front of each of the altars. This is for the story difficulty.
Place the items according to the markings, and you will solve the puzzle fairly easily. If you are still confused about how to do so, here is a list of where each item will go.
Story
- Kimono to the front left
- Vase to the middle
- Paper fan to the front right
- Rat to the back left
- Dead fish to the back right
Hard
- Fan to the front left
- Vase to the middle
- Rat to the front right
- Kimono to the back right
- Dead fish to the back left
Lost in the Fog
- Fan to the front left
- Kimono to the middle
- Vase to the front right
- Dead fish to the back left
- Rat to the back right
These are the correct orders for all of the puzzle difficulties. Once you solve it, you will need to make your way out of the room to continue the story.
