How to solve the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F (Chapter 1)

The Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F will be one of the many challenges that Hinako needs to solve to progress. After you complete the prologue chapter, you will find yourself in a mystical place, a Japanese Shrine to be exact. This is the otherworld equivalent of Silent Hill F, where Hinako will find herself surrounded by darkness and horrifying creatures.

Let's take a look at how to solve the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F.

Solution of the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F chapter 1

Once you interact with the pedestal, you won't find any actual clues regarding how to solve the puzzle. It will say the following regarding how to solve it.

The Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

"Thy restless heart betrays thee as unfit for this auspicious day. Thou must first pay respect to the gods and the spirits of thine ancestors. A restless heart leads to a corrupt soul. Only through sufficient offerings laid upon many stands may thy soul be cleansed".

While it can appear complex at first, the Shrine Path Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F is quite easy to solve. There will be five items that you will need to place on the five altars in front of you. Pick up each of the items and rotate to inspect them.

You will find that knots are tied to each of them, which follows a pattern. These will be similar to the markings in front of each of the altars. This is for the story difficulty.

Place the items according to the markings, and you will solve the puzzle fairly easily. If you are still confused about how to do so, here is a list of where each item will go.

Story

Kimono to the front left

Vase to the middle

Paper fan to the front right

Rat to the back left

Dead fish to the back right

Hard

Fan to the front left

Vase to the middle

Rat to the front right

Kimono to the back right

Dead fish to the back left

Lost in the Fog

Fan to the front left

Kimono to the middle

Vase to the front right

Dead fish to the back left

Rat to the back right

These are the correct orders for all of the puzzle difficulties. Once you solve it, you will need to make your way out of the room to continue the story.

