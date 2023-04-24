How to open Starla’s Award Show Safe in Dead Island 2

Starla’s Award Show Safe is one of the many locked containers you’ll encounter as you hack and slash your way through waves of zombies in Dead Island 2. Opening up Starla’s Award Show safe will reward you with the powerful melee weapon, the Smashing Composite Sledgehammer.

Dead Island 2 features various locked containers, safes, and loot boxes that require specific keys to access their content. The same holds true for Starla’s Award Show Safe. If you struggle to find its key in Dead Island 2, this guide is here to help you out.

Starla’s Award Show Safe key location in Dead Island 2

You’ll find Starla’s Award Show Safe on Ocean Avenue, underneath the bleachers that are located at the end of the red carpet. There, you’ll come across an entrance hidden by breakable wooden boards. You must crouch through the wooden boards to locate Starla’s Award Show Safe. However, remember that you will have to complete the main storyline and roll the credits in before you can open up Starla’s safe.

To find the key to the safe, you’ll have to visit the Old Dynasty Theater and kill a Crusher zombie boss called Starla Taylor-Moore, located next to a souvenir kiosk.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to open up Starla’s Award Show Safe:

After locating Starla’s Award Show Safe in Ocean Avenue, keep playing through the storyline until you complete the final main quest - Hollywood Ending.

Let the credits roll in, and make your way to the nearest safe house.

Now, you need to visit the Old Dynasty Theatre to confront a Crusher zombie boss named Starla Taylor-Moore, who will be standing near a kiosk.

Slaying the zombie will cause her to drop the key to Starla’s safe.

After grabbing the key from Starla Taylor-Moore’s dead body, head back to the end of the red carpet where the bleachers are located to open up Starla’s safe. You’ll be awarded the mighty melee weapon, the Smashing Composite Sledgehammer.

How to beat Starla Taylor-Moore in Dead Island 2?

Crushers are tall Apex Zombies. They possess superior strength and muscles. Crusher zombies, including Taylor-Moore, will close the gap on you and try to take you down with a quick punch combo. You must also be wary of the ground slam attack that Crusher Zombies possess.

Starla Taylor-Moore is a crusher zombie with an imposing stature. She also has a lethal kick at her disposal that you need to be careful of. The best way to approach Starla Taylor-Moore is to use a melee weapon that has the capability to cut her arms off. This will nullify most of her powerful combos. This way, you can have a proper lash out at her.

