How to parry in Doom The Dark Ages

You can parry in Doom The Dark Ages by pressing L2 on the controller or pressing the Right Mouse Button while playing on PC by default. Some attacks in the game can be parried, while others can only be dodged. Doom The Dark Ages — which brings the Doom Slayer back into action against raging demons and monsters — will be released on May 15, 2025. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
The blocking and parrying action in the game may seem confusing. This article will go over how you can parry and shed light on what can be parried.
Doom The Dark Ages: Parry or not to parry
Blocking and parrying require you to perform the same action by pressing the same keys, i.e., L2 or RMB by default. These buttons bring your shield to a defensive position in Doom The Dark Ages.
However, blocking and parrying accomplish two different effects in the game when you are being attacked. When you block an attack, the shield absorbs the damage. Too many blocks and the shield will break, disabling it for some time. So you must use this defense carefully. You can also keep picking up power-ups and armor regens to boost your armor health.
Parrying, on the other hand, deflects the attack, sending it back towards your attacker. The attack damages them and helps you win the fight in the long run. The important aspect is that only some attacks can be deflected while others must be blocked.
If you are alerted to the attack with a Red/Orange indicator, these attacks must be dodged or blocked. They cannot be parried as they will not deflect towards the enemy. That said, if the indicator is Green, you can use the shield to Parry the attack in Doom The Dark Ages.
A parried attack will successfully deflect towards the opponent and deal damage. Stronger opponents may take longer to take down, and hurting them with their own attacks is always a good strategy.
Be careful. You only have a short window to parry attacks in Doom The Dark Ages, and it will only work if timed correctly.
