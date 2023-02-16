How to pause Hogwarts Legacy cutscenes on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Hogwarts Legacy offers players key advantages when they play the game on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. One of them is the game's overall performance, as both current-generation consoles do not face any issues. Another advantage of playing the game on consoles is that players can pause cutscenes.

Speaking of cutscenes, there are plenty in the game. You can learn more about the lore and the game's backdrop by watching them. Hogwarts Legacy follows a new timeline of events, and watching the videos helps you better understand the game. Some even drop hints that can help you on your in-game journey.

However, there's always the possibility of an untimely phone call or visiting guest interfering with your gaming session. Missing out on cutscenes could hamper the overall gameplay experience, aside from key information. Those playing the game on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S can pause the game during cutscenes. While it's not an official method, the workaround is ingenious.

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have feature to pause cutscenes, but Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players have workaround

Like most modern games, Hogwarts Legacy doesn't officially allow you to pause the game when a cutscene is going on. Avalanche Software seems to have left out the option, which means PC players have no way of pausing the cutscenes.

For PlayStation 5 gamers, the workaround comes with using the DualSense controller. Each controller has a PlayStation button, and pressing it will temporarily pause the game. This might only be temporary, but the method works at all times, including cutscenes.

The procedure is similar with Xbox Series X/S consoles, as the controller also has a similar button. By clicking on it, players can go to the home screen and pause the game during the cutscene.

Using the same controller on a PC won't allow you to pause the game, and it's a limitation you might have to bear when using this medium.

Can you skip cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy?

It might not technically be possible to pause the cutscenes, and players can skip them altogether. Moreover, this isn't restricted to PlayStation 5 and Xbox users. This can be done using the triangle button on PlayStation 5 or the Y button on the Xbox Series X/S.

Despite the unofficial hack players have, it's best to take advantage of the cutscenes in Hogwarts Legacy. The game offers a single-player experience with a completely new story, so enjoying all aspects of it makes sense.

While progression can continue in the same fashion, the cutscenes make the overall experience more engaging. You will also learn more about all the characters introduced in the game.

Some in-game characters haven't appeared in any Harry Potter stories, while others can be found in both, although their ages appear different. There are plenty of interesting quests and features for players to enjoy in Hogwarts Legacy, which can be played on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

