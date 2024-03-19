How to perfect the EA FC 24 speed boost trick

The attacking meta in EA FC 24 is very much focused on pace and how to blitz past your opponents as quickly as possible. A player's speed has been their most valuable asset on the virtual pitch throughout this football simulation franchise's history, and the latest title is no different. Fortunately, gamers can now exploit a speed boost trick to gain an edge over their opponents.

With the introduction of Hypermotion V, gameplay in EA FC 24 is more immersive and realistic than ever before, offering an authentic footballing experience. However, this title still has plenty of unrealistic and arcade-like mechanics that fans can make the most of to dominate their opponents, including the speed boost trick.

There are multiple ways to perform a speed boost in EA FC 24

With the introduction of PlayStyles in EA FC 24, there are multiple ways to gain a burst of pace during attacking scenarios. However, the first step is always knowing when to use it. Employing the gained burst of pace mindlessly could end with you losing control of the ball and running into an oncoming defender.

The most ideal situation to perform speed boosts in is when there is space for your attacker to run into, regardless of whether they are being tracked or closed down by a defender. The speed boost can enable your attacker to burst past the defender and then accelerate into the empty space. However, if you don't have enough free space to work with, the burst of speed will all be for nothing.

There are two key ways of executing this trick:

1) Stepovers

To perform stepovers, you need to possess at least two-star skill moves in EA FC 24. You can perform this move by pointing the right stick in the direction the player is facing and then rotating it in clockwise and anti-clockwise semi-circles, while also aiming with the left stick in the direction they want to go.

After executing a stepover, your player will get a small burst of pace as they exit the skill move, which can be used to leave defenders in the dust. Athletes with the Quickstep PlayStyle are exceptional at this. All you have to do is perform some stepovers and then accelerate away with the Sprint button.

2) Controlled Sprint

This is a brand new addition to EA FC 24 and has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most effective ways to create attacking plays. Also known as R1 or RB dribbling, all you have to do is press R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox and steer your player with the left stick.

Cards with the Technical PlayStyle are much quicker and more responsive when performing the controlled sprint, making them ideal candidates to exploit this speed boost trick with in EA FC 24.