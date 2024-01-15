The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update has unveiled a major plotline for Herta’s Space Station, marking the debut of new characters within the Crown of the Mundane and Divine mission series. This ongoing Trailblaze Continuance has also introduced a bunch of Ruan Mei’s creations that can be either summoned or nurtured inside the Lifeform Oven.

You come across one of the entities named Molten Cheese Tart during "When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine,” the first major quest of the series. It has to be summoned using a mysterious ritual, or else the mission comes to a standstill. Although the nearby researchers hint at the requirement for conjuring the otherworldly creature, it is easy to miss the details if you skip the dialogue.

Hence, this guide will go over all the details about the summoning ritual to help you progress further into the Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail.

A complete guide on how to perform a mysterious summoning ritual in Honkai Star Rail

Interact with the Department of Ecology researchers to gather clues about the summoning ritual (Image via HoYoverse)

The When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine mission in the ongoing Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail comprises a few different objectives, and one of them requires you to perform a mysterious summoning ritual. You can progress to this segment of the quest after interacting with a few Department of Ecology Researchers in the Storage Zone.

The researchers will report that Molten Cheese Tart can be conjured by plastering hearts wherever Raun Mei has been. With that in mind, simply stand near the objective marker, and a spray bottle icon should appear on the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click on it to access the graffiti view, and select either of the heart symbols.

Paint five hearts to perform the summoning ritual (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, aim the heart within the glowing area and click on the spray can icon to apply the paint. Plaster the symbols four more times next to each other, and Molten Cheese Tart should appear on the screen out of nowhere.

This should conclude the mysterious summoning ritual, and you can talk to the creature to progress further into the quest. By the end of it, you will have to defeat the Starcrusher Swarm King, which appears to be one of the most difficult bosses in Honkai Star Rail.

For those out of the loop, you must complete the When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine quest to unlock the Critter Pick event. It is available for the next three weeks, that is, until the end of patch 1.6. That said, the second phase of the patch will commence shortly, giving away a free copy of Dr. Ratio to every Trailblazer.