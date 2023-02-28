How to perform a Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23

The Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23 is one of the most unique skill moves you can do in the game, although it requires plenty of practice. The said technique has the ability to beat the best of defenders effortlessly and put you on the path to a goal. It’s no wonder why you’ll want to learn the skill move and its controls, as they allow you to go beyond the standard path of scoring the goal.

The Rainbow Flick is a real-world skill that has been performed by some of the most skilled footballers on the planet. EA Sports offers the same ability to players in their FIFA series, and it’s present in the game as a 4-star skill move. While it takes some time and effort to learn, the first step for you will be to learn the controls.

Typically, skills in FIFA 23 involve the use of one or more buttons depending on their nature. Simpler tricks, which are more basic in nature, typically involve the use of 1-2 buttons to perform them. In comparison, advanced skill moves are much harder to execute since they involve pressing multiple buttons, or trigger a more complex movement of the right analog stick.

The Rainbow Flick adds plenty of value in FIFA 23 once the controls are learned

Till now, you have learnt how effective the Rainbow Flick skill move is in FIFA 23. But that’s not the main part, since it’s the controls you’ll need to master. Depending on your platform, the controls will greatly vary.

Steps to perform:

Xbox One, Xbox Series XlS: Flick the right stick down, and then follow it by flicking it up. Flick it up once more to complete the skill move.

Flick the right stick down, and then follow it by flicking it up. Flick it up once more to complete the skill move. PC: Press the numpad 2, then numpad 8, followed by numpad 8.

Press the numpad 2, then numpad 8, followed by numpad 8. PS4, PS5: Flick the right stick down, then flick it up twice, one after the other.

This will allow you to complete the Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23 without any hassle. It’s worth noting that the controls on PC are based on the default control settings. It could be different in your case based on which buttons you have assigned for the right stick movements.

Moreover, not every card in the game will be able to perform the skill as it’s a 4-star move. Only cards with 4-star skills or above can attempt this skill, so it’s better to keep that in mind. Attempting to do it with a card that can’t perform it could cause you to lose the ball to your opponent in dangerous situations.

Steps to perform the advanced Rainbow Flick

The interesting skill has an advanced version as well, which is more complex. However, it’s more effective, offering a great “risk vs reward” approach for the players.

Xbox One, Xbox Series XlS: Flick the right stick down and then hold it up. Flick it up once more to complete the skill move.

Flick the right stick down and then hold it up. Flick it up once more to complete the skill move. PC: Press the numpad 2, then hold the numpad 8 pressed, followed by numpad 8 press once more.

Press the numpad 2, then hold the numpad 8 pressed, followed by numpad 8 press once more. PS4, PS5: Flick the right stick down, then hold it up, followed by another upwards flick.

The advanced version has a harder control so it will require you longer time to master. It can only be performed by FIFA 23 cards which have 5-star skills, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe being the perfect candidate.

Poll : 0 votes