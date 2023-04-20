How to pick the right racer for you in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm provides players with the opportunity to select from a variety of Disney and Pixar characters and compete in a range of unconventional and entertaining races. Each character possesses a unique skill and is classified according to their associated class, which has its own set of perks to further diversify the racing experience.

While it may be enticing to opt for your favorite Disney character, you should also consider the various stat boosts associated with the class these characters belong to. None of the racers are objectively bad, so it all boils down to your preferred choice of bonuses and the game modes you are going to partake in.

Choosing the right racer in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm features a vast variety of racers to choose from. While you are free to opt for any of your beloved Disney characters, you should ideally take their classes into consideration. This racing game comprises four classes: Speedster, Trickster, Defender, and Brawler. Each of these classes has three categories of bonuses: Stat, Dash, and Manual Boost Bonus.

Speedster as the name suggests, is ideal if you wish to leverage speed-related stat boosts and aim to just focus on the racing aspect of the game. Many opponents will resort to dashing maneuvers to stun you, and by opting for racers belonging to the Speedster class, you can avoid engaging with them and speed away. Mickey Mouse, Mowgli, and Belle are associated with this class.

Speedster bonuses

Stat Bonus: Racers of this class focus on Top Speed.

Dash Bonus: Speedsters get an automatic boost after hitting a rival racer.

Manual Boost Bonus: Speedsters are granted an extra Manual Boost Bar charge after passing through boost pads in races.

The Trickster class enables you to pursue a balanced approach during races. You can opt for Disney characters like Mulan, Megara, or Jack Sparrow that are Tricksters, and you must resort to Drifting during races to leverage the bonuses associated with this class. Tricksters have the advantage of being nimble in races along with pestering their opponents.

Trickster bonuses

Stat Bonus: Racers of this class are oriented towards Boost.

Dash Bonus: You can daze your rivals for longer after hitting them.

Manual Boost Bonus: You get an extra Manual Boost Bar charge upon acquisition of Drift Boosting.

Defender, as the name suggests, is well suited for a defensive approach in races. While it is fun to knock out opponents aggressively, you can also opt for Defenders to have robust acceleration along with capabilities to shield yourself from other attacks while maintaining your speed. Li Shang, Baloo, and Elizabeth belong to this class.

Defender bonuses

Stat Bonus: Defenders have better proficiency in Acceleration and Combat.

Dash Bonus: You acquire a shield upon hitting an opponent.

Manual Boost Bonus: You get an extra charge for Manual Boost Bar by driving in the slipstream of rival racers.

Brawler is an aggressive class in Disney Speedstorm that incentivizes you to attack other racers. If you are inclined to delve into Disney Speedstorm with an attacking mindset, then you can leverage the bonuses associated with this class and gain an edge in all races by dashing into opponents. You can play as Donald Duck, Hercules, or Beast that are part of the Brawler class.

Brawler bonuses

Stat Bonus: Brawlers are granted better Handling.

Dash Bonus: You can stun the opponent racers after hitting them.

Manual Boost Bonus: You can secure an extra charge for the Manual Boost Bar by stunning the rival racers.

