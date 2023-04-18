How to successfully drift in Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is a unique racing game that features popular Disney and Pixar characters. Not only can you choose to drive as one of your favorite characters, but you also need to be skillful in adeptly turning around the corners to stay ahead of opponents who can slow you down by colliding with you.

Drifting is not only essential for stylishly executing a difficult turn maneuver but also to gain a small amount of speed charge along with an additional amount of automatic speed boost after the drift ends. To perform a drift, you can use the Shift button on the keyboard if playing on a PC, or the left trigger on controllers when delving into Disney Speedstorm on consoles.

Disney Speedstorm is a fast-paced racing game with a strong focus on aggressive driving. Drifting is part of an aggressive strategy to gain the upper hand in the races. To execute a drift, you must hold onto the left trigger on the controller (if playing on consoles) or the Shift key while playing on a PC. Timing your button-press correctly will determine the success of your drift.

The ideal time to initiate the drift is using the aforementioned controls right before you encounter a turn in the track. Do remember that you are free to maintain the drift for as long as you can, but letting go of the controls too early might result in your vehicle spinning across the track and slowing you down.

Another advantage of executing drifts in this game is the Manual Boost Bar. Drifting allows you to fill up this gauge quickly and then use the speed boost in situations wherein you might be lagging behind in a race. Apart from the Manual Boost Bar, Disney Speedstorm also offers a Drifting Boost.

To acquire this boost, however, you must hold the drift for at least 1.5 seconds or longer. The wheels of your car will gradually emit a glow, signifying that you have obtained the Drifting Boost. Once you exit the drift, your vehicle will propel forward at high speed for a short time.

If you are inclined to resort to drifting, ensure that you use the Disney character belonging to the Trickster class, as it will ensureyou an added Manual Boost charge from Drift Boosting instances. Jack Sparrow, Megara, and Mulan belong to this class.

This combat racing game also features other classes like Defender, Speedster, and Brawler that will further impact the driving experience. Furthermore, every racer has a unique skill on top of the common set of skills for each aforementioned class.

While Disney Speedstorm will be released as a free-to-play title, you can acquire early access to the game by purchasing any one of the Founder's Packs. While there is no release date in sight, the game is confirmed to eventually launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

