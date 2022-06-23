How to play Bloodborne on PC

Rumors of Bloodborne coming to PC are running rampant, but no official announcement of a PC port has players finding other mods.

While there's no word if the popular FromSoftware Inc. title will ever receive a remastered version for PC, players have learned that they can still play the game on their PCs with a PlayStation service.

It doesn't require an emulator or any sort of unlicensed software. The PlayStation 4 exclusive is playable on PC through the PS Now service and has been ever since it was added to the PS Now library in 2018.

How to use PS Now to play Bloodborne on PC

PS Now through PS Plus is the only way to get the game on PC (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Several FromSoftware games received the PC treatment, such as the Dark Souls series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the most recent title from the company, Elden Ring.

For a long time, fans have seen no reason for Bloodborne not to arrive on PC. There's a chance it may come in the future, but right now, nothing has been officially announced whatsoever.

Crispy Toast @CrispyToast99 Dang so now Last of Us is getting an enhanced version that's also being brought to PC? Like that's cool and all but we're really gonna reach a point where Bloodborne is the only major PS exclusive not on PC aren't we? Dang so now Last of Us is getting an enhanced version that's also being brought to PC? Like that's cool and all but we're really gonna reach a point where Bloodborne is the only major PS exclusive not on PC aren't we?

It has players looking for any other way to experience the game on PC as more and more players shift to this style of gaming while consoles come in at a close second.

Using PS Now, players can hop into Bloodborne on their PC without having to get a console. If a PlayStation 4 or a PS5 with its new backlog isn't an available option, they can still get PS Now.

PS Now is no longer a standalone subscription service. It has kept its name in regards to what it offers but has been merged with the various tiers of the PlayStation Plus service.

Here's how to get PS Plus to access PS Now and play Bloodborne on PC:

Purchase a PS Plus Premium ($17.99/mo) subscription

This allows for Cloud Streaming/Saving from the PS Plus Game and Classic Catalogs

Visit the PlayStation Plus app download page

Install the app and any drivers by following the prompts

Open the app and sign in to the account associated with the PS Plus subscription

Players can browse with a controller or keyboard and mouse but need a compatible controller to play any titles

Search for Bloodborne, select it, and start streaming it to the PC

It is very easy to start playing the game on PC. There are only a few downsides, but they do need to be addressed for any players who might be on the fence.

A stable internet connection is required since the game is being streamed and not played outright from the PC. The better the connection, the better the game will run, and vice versa in terms of a poor connection.

This is a subscription service that charges a monthly fee. If this is the only game players want to access, then they have to take into account paying monthly just for one game.

Otherwise, they should definitely try out some of the other games on PS Now through PS Plus. Do note that players won't own Bloodborne through this method, so it will be gone if the subscription ever expires.

