Brown Dust 2 is an upcoming adventure title with an RPG element and a turn-based combat system. It is an official follow-up to the tactical RPG title Brave Nine. Developers expect to release the title in June 2023 for Android and iOS devices. The game offers both online PvP mode and story mode. Players can experience console-quality 2D graphics on mobile devices.

The signing up for Brown Dust 2 final beta test started on May 17 and lasted until May 31, 2023. It started on June 8 and will end on June 12, 2023. Players can also participate in the in-game and Final Beta Test Play Sharing events to win handsome rewards. Here is how to play Brown Dust 2 final beta test.

Brown Dust 2 Final Beta Test lasts until June 12, 2023

The sign-up for the final beta test was available through the game's official website. There was a recruitment application form for potential testers to fill up. Based on those applications, developers announced the testers of this gacha game on June 2. They selected the winners for the test using a lottery system.

The lucky ones received an installation mail through which they could download the title. Brown Dust 2 testers must log in to the title with the same email ID provided while filling up the application form. Additionally, one must delete the test client of the early beta test held on January 2023 and re-install it.

After experiencing the final beta test, players can partake in the survey and get in-game items for free.

Brown Dust 2 Final Beta Test Events and Rewards

While the test is ongoing, players can participate in the in-game events and survey to win rewards. After logging in to the mobile game, players will get a character, White Reaper Justia, Blood Glutton Costume, and Exclusive Gear Royaldite. There are also login bonuses, Time login events, Newbie Pass, and Play Sharing Event. Here are the details of all the events in Brown Dust 2:

Daily Login Event

This event ends on June 12, 2023, at 2:59 PM UTC. It rewards various items for logging in daily. Below are the reward details for this free-to-play game:

Day 1 login reward: Seven 5-Star Recruitment Contract

Day 2 login reward: 2000 Diamond

Day 3 login reward: Ten 4-Star Recruitment Contract

Day 4 login reward: 2000 Diamond

Day 5 login reward: 2000 Diamond

Newbie Pass Event

This event provides Pass XP and other rewards. Leveling up the Pass level using Pass EXP will also reward players. They can earn Pass EXP by completing the Guide Mission in this adventure game. It is a daily mission that resets every day at 8:00 PM UTC.

Time Login Event

This event requires logging in during a specific time to receive rewards. Players logging in from 8:00 PM to the next day at 7:59 PM UTC will receive the following gifts:

20 Yellow Slime

50K Gold

Six 2-Star Rank-up Star

Six 3-Star Rank-up Star

50 Cooked Rice

50 Blood Cocktail

Final Beta Test Play Sharing Event

It is a special Final Beta Test Event where players can earn a DIA Coupon. Players must take a screenshot of their favorite scene or animation from the game and post it on their social media accounts. Then, fill up a Google form and upload the shared screenshot. Developers have posted the link to the form on the game's Official Social Media accounts. They will select five winners from a lottery system. Winners can use this coupon after the title launches. Each will get one 2000 DIA Coupon.

Fans not selected for the final beta test should wait until this RPG game launches. Pre-registration for the game is open on Google Play Store and the App Store. Users who pre-register will get 800 Dia and two Draw Tickets as a reward. Additionally, joining the Official Discord Channel named BrownDust2 Official will double it.

The pre-registration count for this game has surpassed 1.5 million. Upon reaching two million, every pre-registered user will get one 5-Star Character Exchange Ticket.

