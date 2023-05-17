5 best mobile games to play with a controller

Mobile games offer quality gaming experiences with high-quality graphics, grand narratives, immersive gameplay, and a massive open world. Games of various genres, such as RPG, Battle Royale, action, adventure, and more, are available for the mobile gaming audience. While games have different outstanding qualities, touch controls might pose a hassle for numerous reasons.

Buttons are squashed into limited space, making it challenging for mobile gamers to perform some in-game actions. It takes up half of the screen's space while they play with their fingers. Additionally, some games require performing complex actions such as shooting, aiming, running, dodging, and making quick moves simultaneously. However, controllers can mitigate these hassles, making calibration easy and gaming comfortable.

Gamers have various controller choices, such as Razer Kishi V2, Nacon MG-X pro, Xbox Core Controller, and more. That being said, this article lists some of the best mobile games to play with a controller.

Genshin Impact and four other mobile games to play with a controller

1) Dead Cells

Developed by Motion Twin, Dead Cells is a roguelike mobile game with procedurally generated levels. The action title features a permadeath system where players take on the role of the Prisoner, a failed alchemic experiment. Players can slash monsters, dodge their attacks, and explore the ever-changing dungeon levels in this 2D side-scrolling game. After every demise, the game's level generates, randomly offering a new experience every time.

Dead Cells also allows players to use bows, swords, placeable traps, and shields while battling enemies. One can dodge or jump over enemies' deadly attacks requiring quick reflexes. Additionally, jumping over enemies and attacking them from behind is the best move to attack enemies in this mobile game. As a result, the action-adventure game requires immediate reaction and fast response that are difficult with touch controls. The game allows controller support through which players can quickly slash their way and find the truth of the island's destruction.

2) Brawlhalla

The fighting game Brawlhalla is widely popular, with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It features a single-player and a multiplayer mode, both of which are playable online and locally for up to 8 players. They can enjoy casual free-for-all modes, rank matches, or play locally with friends. The mobile game features over 50 unique characters with various weapons, such as swords, axes, cannons, and blasters.

Players can enjoy various game modes, including Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, and more. Brawlhalla's primary goal is to knock opponents out of the map into blastzones. While this game is available on all gaming platforms, one can play with controllers on mobiles. Players in this mobile game can easily interrupt enemy attacks, jump to dodge, aim accurately, and perform quick dashes with controllers.

3) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Developed by Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is one of the best open-world games. The remastered version of this action-adventure title was released for mobile devices in 2013. Players play as Carl "CJ" Johnson to save his childhood friends and dominate the streets of San Andreas. One must complete various missions to progress through the game's immersive storylines.

San Andreas is a massively open-world game, and buttons crowded on the screen steals the gaming experience. However, the mobile game version supports controllers. This feature significantly helps to complete missions while driving, aiming, and shooting from moving vehicles. Players can roam in the open world without worrying about half of the screen covered with fingers.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile is a free-to-play FPS game developed by TiMi Studio Group. This online game features Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline, and more multiplayer and Battle Royale modes with 100 global players. Additionally, it offers weapons from knives and pistols to rocket launchers to battle with on iconic maps, including Shipment, Raid, and Standoff.

The title has excellent 3D graphics, soundtracks, and customizable controls. However, the giant buttons occupy half of the screen, making it difficult to view the game's map. Controls are squashed into limited space; it becomes hard to aim and shoot accurately and make quick movements. Like other shooting games, a controller makes it easier to do all those things comfortably and win more games in COD mobile.

5) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an RPG mobile game developed by miHoYO. The title is one of the most popular free-to-play gacha games, with millions of players worldwide. It is an open-world game set in the fantasy world of Tevyat. Players can collect characters with unique abilities and skills through the mobile game's gacha system. Genshin Impact features a story mode and a co-op mode. It also regularly releases various in-game events and new characters.

The game has garnered a massive player base since its release due to its great graphics, simple combat system, and immersive storyline. Fans can enjoy this mobile gacha game with a controller on their mobile devices. With controllers, players can have a better experience while battling and exploring. It can also help players comfortably move across the open world, fight wars, and have better reactions with physical buttons.

Poll : 0 votes