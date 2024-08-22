How to play Clash of Clans on PC?

Clash of Clans is undoubtedly one of the best games by Supercell, as evident from its sustained relevance even after 12 years. Most players grew up playing the game on their phones or tablets. Fortunately, Supercell has now released a PC port for the game, allowing players to enjoy the PVP multiplayer battles on a larger screen.

This real-time multiplayer strategy title isn't demanding at all, so you can be sure of it running on even the most low-end PCs. However, many gamers might not be familiar with the process of downloading the game on a desktop or a laptop. Keeping that in mind, this article will help you download Clash of Clans on your PC via the Play Store.

How do you play Clash of Clans on PC?

CoC is now globally available on PC (Image via Supercell)

The steps to download CoC on a PC are surprisingly straightforward. You can have the game up and running in just a few minutes. Moreover, playing CoC on a PC can be quite an experience as you get to actively engage in clan chats and also play on multiple devices at once.

Needless to mention, the benefits of playing with a keyboard and mouse are numerous. You get to place your troops with far more accuracy and control, which can noticeably contribute to your gameplay experience.

For starters, you'd require the Google Play Games beta to install Clash of Clans via the Google Play Store. We recommend you install it via Play Store only and keep sites like Softonic or Uptodown as a secondary option. Following are the steps to download CoC on a Windows PC.

Steps:

Search for Clash of Clans on the Google Play Store website. You'll be asked to install the Google Play Games beta. Once you install Play Games, sign in through your Google account and search for the game again. Click the "Install" button. Login through your Supercell ID and you're all set.

However, it should be noted that Supercell has yet to release a Mac version. As of now, they've only released the Windows version along with the mobile ports.

