How to play the Colorblind mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Among Us is over two years old now, but it received a surge of downloads by the tail end of summer this year. Although the popular game from InnerSloth has been on the market for a while, its popularity surged amid the lockdown, bagging 70% of its total downloads from the Google Play Store in 2020.

Clearly, Among Us is the most popular game during the pandemic, and fans have taken to the internet to show their love for the social deduction game. With the increasing hype of Among Us, some fans have also created new game modes to play with friends.

Game modes are a great way to mix it up, so Among Us doesn’t get boring. Hence, like the Hide and Seek mode in the game, some creators have introduced the Colorblind Mode by tweaking some basic rules, which spices up the game while playing with friends.

In this article, we discuss the Colorblind Mode in Among Us, along with the rules and formats to play.

Colorblind Mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Note: The Colorblind mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Among Us lobby

The Colorblind mode is one of the most difficult modes created to date in Among Us, and it presents a really tough challenge for its players. It does not include any hard and fast rules that can be operated in-game but are a verbal set of rules that the players need to follow. The rules are:

Players aren't allowed to use any descriptors to describe a crewmate.

Players cannot use character names in names of the character colors.

Players cannot use words like 'light' and 'dark' to describe another player during a meeting.

Players can only call others by their character names.

Players aren't allowed to wear any costume or keep any pets with them during the game.

The gameplay settings should be classic, and no unique in-game settings are required to play the Colorblind mode in Among Us.

The prime idea of the Colorblind mode is to confuse the players and muddle up their sense of deduction as the player who is reporting the dead body cannot describe the suspicious mate that he/she wants to.

Image Via: PieCreeper

It elucidates the situation of stepping into the shoes of an actual Colorblind person playing the game and adds to the joy of a whole new experience in the regular classic gameplay of Among Us.

