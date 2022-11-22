How to play on Colosseo map in Overwatch 2

First-person shooter Overwatch 2 provides continuous cooperative shooting action in a shared universe for player-versus-player scenarios as a sequel to Blizzard Entertainment's hero shooter Overwatch from 2016. An important change in Overwatch 2 was the drop in team sizes from six to five in PvP games.

There are several modes available that can be played on selective maps. Colosseo is one of them, and is only available for the Push mode.

The Colosseo map is based on Rome, where players battle it out in and around the Colosseum, in addition to the city's charming cobblestone streets. It gives gladiator vibes with beautiful architecture that consists of small Italian cafes, museum halls, and terrace gardens.

The map is rather limited compared to other offerings in Overwatch 2. It is also noteworthy since it was created for the exclusive mode called Push, wherein two teams attempt to escort a robot and move it to the opponent's side.

Everything a player needs to know about the Colosseo map in Overwatch 2

Colosseo is a beautiful but rather compact map. Gamers should know it inside and out as it has many tight angles to watch out for. There are areas where enemies can flank from easily, and there are high walls and windows that can be used for good positioning.

A total of 15 health packs are spread out over the map. Players should memorize their placement to heal-up and return to the battlefield as soon as possible while evading near-death. The layout of Colosseo is mirrored, thus everything that is present on one side is laid out exactly the same on the other.

Colosseo has tall vertical skyboxes, small walls, and short structures. There are areas that are only accessible to certain heroes. So, players need to make their selections wisely.

Without a proper hero combination, it will be very difficult to win matches in Colosseo. There are many tight spots from where heroes like Widowmaker and Hanzo will have the advantage of giving critical hits. There are even large pitfalls past the first checkpoint on both sites, where players need to be careful or else the enemy team can push them off the map with some heroes' abilities, like Pharah’s Concussive Blast.

Both teams must make their way to the map's center and engage in combat to seize possession of the robot, which will be positioned on a narrow pathway. It will move in a predetermined path. Large pitfalls, towering walls, buildings' windows, tight straightaways, and other obstacles are just a few of the challenges the team managing the robot must conquer in Colosseo.

Best hero combination for Colosseo in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt + Genji + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

Reinhardt will be suitable for this map as he is a melee-based Tank in Overwatch 2 and is best for compact places. His Barrier Shield shines at protecting his squad as they advance forward or defend barriers across the map's narrow passageways.

In Colosseo, enemies are more likely to group together at tight spots and narrow roadways, making his abilities - Fire Strike, Charge, and Earthshatter - extremely effective.

Pharah and Mercy will be the team's two primary Damage-Support duos, and they make use of Colosseo's great verticality by barraging enemies from a variety of angles in the air. With the help of the latter's Caduceus Staff, Guardian Angel, and Resurrect, Pharah can fly through the air and jump over buildings with her Jump Jet as Mercy follows and supports her.

Genji is a great Damage hero in Overwatch 2, and is best at flanking enemies with the help of his Cyber Agility. In Colosseo, there are many routes that will help him flank enemies with ease, allowing him to strike with his Shurikens from great positions.

Meanwhile, Ana is an excellent Support hero and can heal Genji from a great distance, and even play on the offensive side and support Reinhardt. Her abilities - Sleep Dart, Biotic Grenade, and Nano Boost - are the best on this map.

