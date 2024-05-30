How to play Colt in Squad Busters: information, stats, strategies and more

Squad Busters has been officially launched by SuperCell and it involves focusing on building a strong squad to win fights. The squad can be created using various characters, who have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Archer Queen, Colt, and others, is therefore essential for forming the best squad.

This game involves forming a powerful squad of various characters to combat enemy squads and collect the most gems. The player with the most gems in the end or the last one standing wins the match. To build a squad, players must open in-game chests and choose a character according to their attacking strategy.

In this article, we will understand more about Colt, its statistics, and its best strategies.

All you need to know about Colt in Squad Busters

Colt is one of the first few characters that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Brawl Stars, Colt is an attacking character with a gun in hand. He deals a lot of damage but lacks in health.

It is a common character, which is categorized under the attacker category and can be found in the Green World of the game. The fusion perk of this attacking character is that it shoots a bigger bullet storm. These help deal higher damage of up to 400. The following are the statistics of Colt in the game:

Health - 900

Damage - 200

Fusion Health - 3150

Fusion Damage - 400

Currently, Colt has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities:

Baby - Becomes ranged fighter and deals higher damage

Classic - Fire bullet storm after taking down four enemies

Super - Bullet storm damage further increases

Ultra - Bullet storm charges while battling a mega monster

Currently, Colt has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Sheriff, Halloween, and Urban. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are nine emotes available for Colt, which can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Colt

Since Colt is an attacker character with one of the highest damage abilities, he should be used mostly in attacking strategies. He deals very high damage, which allows him to take down even low-level monsters all alone. Colt is also capable of clearing weak defense squads.

Players should make the best use of his evolutions in offensive strategies. This would make enemy characters more vulnerable. His bullet storm ability helps him take down squads easily.

Defensively, Colt should not be used in front as he has very low health. He should be used along with tank characters and defenders like Barbarian King, El Primo, and more. This YouTube video by @ZenoCRBS shows how Colt can be used both offensively and defensively in the game.

