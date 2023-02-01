How to play Deadpool in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game starring all the famous heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Blade, and the newest to the party, Deadpool. It has players creating their own unique character, the Hunter, facing off against the newly awakened demon queen, Lilith.

The character to come with the game's first downloadable content (DLC) is Deadpool, the fan favorite. This fourth wall-breaking hero is planned to be a main damage-dealing character, also known as a DPS (damage per second) character. Today's post will cover his playstyle in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

What is Deadpool's playstyle in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Wade Wilson will be coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns in its latest DLC, called The Good, The Bad, and The Undead. He can be unlocked by talking to Spiderman and getting him to open up about his secret identity. After that, Hunter can start a quest called 'A Man of Culture,' which, upon completion, adds Deadpool to the hero pool.

Deadpool has a mechanic called 'En Fuego,' which adds various bonuses to his cards when stacked. It is gained when Wade kills an enemy with his abilities, filling the En Fuego bar, and Deadpool gains a stack of it when complete. More stacks equal more bonuses on his cards. Nine out of ten Deadpool cards can be modified by the En Fuego mechanic.

The optimal strategy for this character would be to let them have as many kills as possible. This makes Deadpool a selfish damage dealer in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Other members of the team would be most helpful if they helped him get kills rather than compete for kills. Other DPS characters that need kills or need to deal damage to enemies to get stronger and more effective will only hinder themselves, and Deadpool is put in the same team.

He loses one En Fuego when he takes damage, so having a Captain America or a defense-centric Captain Marvel build might be a good ally for the guy. His passive lets him heal at every turn, which increases effectiveness with each En Fuego stack.

Description of some of the cards Deadpool users can play in Marvel's Midnight Suns and how they interact with En Fuego

1) Death from Above

A simple move where Deadpool jumps and lands on his enemies with his blades. Each stack of En Fuego increases its damage. Other cards that will be mentioned later will have a slightly more complex application of En Fuego.

2) 'Hey, #^*Face!'

Deadpool taunts the enemy, and each stack of En Fuego gives him one resist. The resist stat is compelling as it lets Deadpool prevent any damage he takes and hence does not lose his stacks.

3) Pain Pinata

In Marvel's Midnight Suns heroic cards can be used after accruing Heroism, which is received using attack and skill cards. This Heroic card deals damage in an area, and En Fuego stacks, instead of increasing its damage, increase its area of effect.

Deadpool is probably one of the most anticipated characters for Marvel's Midnight Suns. He has been designed as a selfish DPS that can deal massive damage provided he can elude his enemies' attacks. He is loved by many because of his fourth-wall-breaking, edgy humor and overall charm.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

