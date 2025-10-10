How to play Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a new Fusion 5-star character who takes on a DPS role. She is an agile hunter with powerful abilities that allow her to deal massive damage to targets in combat. Although she doesn’t really have access to proper support units, her relatively simple rotations and self-buffing kit are enough to compel players to use her.

Ad

If you have summoned Galbrena from the WuWa 2.7 banner, this article is for you. It explores her optimal rotations and gameplay loop.

Wuthering Waves Galbrena kit overview

Galbrena is a potent DPS unit (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Galbrena is a potent Fusion DPS capable of nuking targets with her Heavy Attack and Echo Skill DMG. The following list summarizes the notable aspects of her kit:

Ad

Trending

Galbrena’s abilities generate two forte bars . You must fill up the blue one ( Sinflame ) with Basic Attack, Resonance Skill, or Intro Skill to enter the Demon Hypostasis state.

. You must fill up the blue one ( ) with Basic Attack, Resonance Skill, or Intro Skill to enter the state. You must cast the Ascent of Malice (Enhanced Resonance Skill) to trigger the transformation.

(Enhanced Resonance Skill) to trigger the transformation. The Demon Hypostasis state enhances all of her Basic Attacks. Using the ability will consume Afterflame (the red forte bar). She fills up this gauge quickly when the team uses Echo Skills.

(the red forte bar). She fills up this gauge quickly when the team uses Echo Skills. She can unleash five Enhanced Basic Attacks. Upon pressing the button again, she will continue the loop from her third attack. The damage is considered as Echo Skill DMG.

Galbrena can also unleash a mid-air spinning frenzy. Just chain her Heavy Attack with a Resonance Skill or a jump.

She can cast her Resonance Liberation to launch a Fusion nuke.

Galbrena's Inherent Skill triggers the Fated End effect that grants up to 20% DMG amplification with each skill usage.

Ad

Also read: Best weapons for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

How to optimally play Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

Galbrena in combat (Image via Kuro Games)

Here’s the optimal rotation to play Galbrena in WuWa:

Ad

Always enter combat with Galbrena’s Intro Skill to quickly generate Sinflame. Use her Basic Attack to further fill the blue forte bar .

to quickly generate Sinflame. Use her . When she has 100 points of Sinflame , cast the Enhanced Resonance Skill to enter the Demon Hypostasis.

, cast the Enhanced Resonance Skill to enter the Demon Hypostasis. If Galbrena has her Resonance Liberation, use it immediately after the transformation to deal massive Echo Skill DMG and build up Fated End stacks.

to deal massive Echo Skill DMG and build up Fated End stacks. While the damage amplification is active, cast her Enhanced Basic Attacks .

. Use the entire red forte bar and exit the combat with her Outro Skill.

Make sure to cast the other Resonator’s Echo Skill before switching to Galbrena to swiftly accumulate Afterflame.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.