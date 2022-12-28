How to play Genshin Impact on Mac: All methods explained

Genshin Impact can be played on Apple's Mac computers, but it's not as easy as doing it on Windows. There are two primary ways to play the game on Mac. You can use Boot Camp Assistant to install Windows or use a Virtual Machine to emulate it and then play it from there. Alternatively, you can use NVIDIA GeForce NOW to play it, provided you have reliable Internet.

The second method is significantly simpler for casual gamers with modern hardware. Still, this guide will cover both methods since Travelers may have valid reasons to prefer one over the other.

Playing Genshin Impact on a Mac using Boot Camp Assistant

NOTE: Boot Camp Assistant is not available on Apple Silicon Macs. Hence, this method won't work for you if you use one of these products.

You need an Intel-based computer to play Genshin Impact using Boot Camp Assistant. Click on the Apple icon on the top-left corner of your desktop and select "About this Mac." If you see any Intel-based processor there, you can use this method. You will also need 64 GB of storage, so clear up space if you need it.

You can then follow these steps:

Download a Windows 10 ISO from Microsoft (select the 'multi-edition ISO' option). Choose that ISO file on Boot Camp Assistant. Complete the Windows Setup and Installation wizard. Install Boot Camp on Windows. Download Genshin Impact and play it like a regular PC game.

If this process isn't ideal for you, you should try the NVIDIA GeForce NOW method instead.

Playing Genshin Impact on a Mac with NVIDIA GeForce NOW

This method is much easier to do than the previous one (Image via NVIDIA, HoYoverse)

First, let's look at the requirements for NVIDIA GeForce NOW:

MacOS of 10.11 or higher.

Your Internet should have 15Mbps for 720p or 25Mbps for 1080p if you want 60 FPS

Ideally, less than 40ms latency for a smooth experience

It's pretty simple to set up. Here's what you need to do:

Download NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Sign up for an account on the official website. Pick whatever membership plan they want (don't worry, there is a free option). Search for 'Genshin Impact' and add it to your library of games. Try to play that game. Wait in the queue if you're not a paid subscriber.

Do note that NVIDIA GeForce NOW is officially available only in a few select countries, but you can always use a VPN if your country isn't included.

This service is officially supported in North America, Europe, and some GeForce NOW Alliance partner countries like Japan, Russia, and Australia.

A brief note of other methods

While there are other alternatives for playing this game on Apple computers, they're usually ill-advised due to their inefficiency. For example, using an emulator for mobile games on a computer will inevitably include framerate and other performance issues.

HoYoverse has not made any official comments regarding a future Mac port of Genshin Impact. Until then, Travelers should stick with the above methods to play this game on Apple computers.

