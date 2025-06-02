How to play Hell is Us Demo?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jun 02, 2025 15:16 GMT
Hell is Us free demo is live now (Image via Rogue Factor)
Hell is Us free demo is live now (Image via Rogue Factor)

The full release of Hell is Us isn’t far away, and the game is already making waves with its unique design and mysterious setting. Developed by Rogue Factor, it mixes fast-paced combat with a semi-open world setting. The concept and promotional content so far are looking amazing, and the fans seem eager to get their hands on the title. The good news is that the developers have officially announced a free demo for the game.

Ad

On that note, here's how to download the Hell is Us Demo from Steam.

Also read: ARC Raiders confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, hinting potential Beta session to start soon

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hell is Us Demo: Everything you need to know

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that focuses on melee combat and exploration. The players travel through a strange, hostile land where a mysterious disaster has created terrifying supernatural creatures. What's interesting is that there are no maps, compasses, or even quest markers to help you out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Here's a stepwise guide to access the free demo on Steam:

  • Go to Hell is Us' official Steam page.
  • Scroll down slightly until you see the Demo section.
  • Click on the Add to Library button.
  • From your Library, download the game and enjoy.

PC system requirements for Hell is Us Demo

Here are the official system requirements mentioned on the demo's Steam page:

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
Ad

Recommended requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • Memory: 32 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12

Also read: Ultron in Marvel Rivals may have an unintentional damage exploit

That's everything you need to know about the Hell is Us Demo. If you enjoy it, you can pre-purchase the full game, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. For more information, players are advised to follow the game's official social media channels.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications