How to play Hell is Us Demo?

The full release of Hell is Us isn’t far away, and the game is already making waves with its unique design and mysterious setting. Developed by Rogue Factor, it mixes fast-paced combat with a semi-open world setting. The concept and promotional content so far are looking amazing, and the fans seem eager to get their hands on the title. The good news is that the developers have officially announced a free demo for the game.
On that note, here's how to download the Hell is Us Demo from Steam.
Hell is Us Demo: Everything you need to know
Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that focuses on melee combat and exploration. The players travel through a strange, hostile land where a mysterious disaster has created terrifying supernatural creatures. What's interesting is that there are no maps, compasses, or even quest markers to help you out.
Here's a stepwise guide to access the free demo on Steam:
- Go to Hell is Us' official Steam page.
- Scroll down slightly until you see the Demo section.
- Click on the Add to Library button.
- From your Library, download the game and enjoy.
PC system requirements for Hell is Us Demo
Here are the official system requirements mentioned on the demo's Steam page:
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
That's everything you need to know about the Hell is Us Demo. If you enjoy it, you can pre-purchase the full game, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. For more information, players are advised to follow the game's official social media channels.
