How to play Hell is Us Demo?

The full release of Hell is Us isn’t far away, and the game is already making waves with its unique design and mysterious setting. Developed by Rogue Factor, it mixes fast-paced combat with a semi-open world setting. The concept and promotional content so far are looking amazing, and the fans seem eager to get their hands on the title. The good news is that the developers have officially announced a free demo for the game.

Ad

On that note, here's how to download the Hell is Us Demo from Steam.

Also read: ARC Raiders confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, hinting potential Beta session to start soon

Hell is Us Demo: Everything you need to know

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that focuses on melee combat and exploration. The players travel through a strange, hostile land where a mysterious disaster has created terrifying supernatural creatures. What's interesting is that there are no maps, compasses, or even quest markers to help you out.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Here's a stepwise guide to access the free demo on Steam:

Go to Hell is Us' official Steam page.

Scroll down slightly until you see the Demo section.

section. Click on the Add to Library button.

From your Library, download the game and enjoy.

PC system requirements for Hell is Us Demo

Here are the official system requirements mentioned on the demo's Steam page:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB) DirectX: Version 12

Ad

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB)

NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB) DirectX: Version 12

Also read: Ultron in Marvel Rivals may have an unintentional damage exploit

That's everything you need to know about the Hell is Us Demo. If you enjoy it, you can pre-purchase the full game, which is set to release on September 4, 2025. For more information, players are advised to follow the game's official social media channels.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.