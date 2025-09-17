How to play Iuno in Wuthering Waves

Iuno debuted as a playable 5-star Resonator in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. She has joined the Aero roster as a flexible sub-DPS who currently aids Augusta and Jiyan the most. To access her true support and damage potential, you must learn what her kit does and how to cycle through her abilities.
This guide will further discuss the optimal way to play Iuno in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Iuno kit overview
Wuthering Waves’ Iuno is a potent sub-DPS capable of buffing allies, while dealing a chunk of damage with her Resonance Liberation. Here are some notable aspects of her kit:
- Iuno has three states: Regular, Half Moon, and Full Moon. You can track them via her Forte gauge.
- She can seamlessly switch between her stances with different movesets. Casting the second Resonance Skill and ultimate, puts her into Lunar Cycle - Half Moon.
- Press jump in Half Moon state to enter Lunar Cycle - Full Moon. You would want to use the final stance at all times, as it unleashes her true combat potential.
- During Full Moon, Iuno deals massive Aero damage with her enhanced Basic Attack, which uses the Resonance Liberation DMG multiplier. She can simultaneously provide healing and restore Concerto Energy for the whole team.
- The enhanced Basic Attack consumes her Forte Bar. The same happens if you cast her Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill.
- Casting Resonance Liberation during the Full Moon phase will restore a portion of Iuno’s Forte bar, allowing her to activate more enhanced abilities.
- Upon obtaining 100 Concerto Energy, she can cast the Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack, which ends the Lunar Cycle, heals nearby allies, and manifests the Full Moon domain.
- Character inside the Full Moon domain periodically regains HP and stamina. Obtaining a shield inside the domain grants a Blessing of the Wan Light stack.
- Blessing of the Wan Light provides a 4% all DMG Amplification for 10 stacks.
How to optimally play Iuno in Wuthering Waves
Here’s the optimal rotation to play Iuno in WuWa:
- Use Iuno’s Intro Skill to enter the arena and immediately cast her Resonance Skill to enter the Half Moon phase. Press Jump to switch to the New Moon state.
- Activate the enhanced Basic Attacks and Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill to consume her Forte bar and deal increased damage. She generates Concerto Energy in the process.
- Cast the Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack at 100 Concerto Energy to conjure the Full Moon domain.
- Use Outro Skill to switch to another character, preferably a damage dealer, so that they can use Iuno’s buff.
