How to play Iuno in Wuthering Waves

Iuno debuted as a playable 5-star Resonator in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. She has joined the Aero roster as a flexible sub-DPS who currently aids Augusta and Jiyan the most. To access her true support and damage potential, you must learn what her kit does and how to cycle through her abilities.

Ad

This guide will further discuss the optimal way to play Iuno in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Iuno kit overview

Iuno is a tricky character to master (Imge via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Iuno is a potent sub-DPS capable of buffing allies, while dealing a chunk of damage with her Resonance Liberation. Here are some notable aspects of her kit:

Ad

Trending

Iuno has three states: Regular , Half Moon , and Full Moon . You can track them via her Forte gauge.

, , and . You can track them via her Forte gauge. She can seamlessly switch between her stances with different movesets. Casting the second Resonance Skill and ultimate, puts her into Lunar Cycle - Half Moon .

. Press jump in Half Moon state to enter Lunar Cycle - Full Moon . You would want to use the final stance at all times, as it unleashes her true combat potential.

. You would want to use the final stance at all times, as it unleashes her true combat potential. During Full Moon, Iuno deals massive Aero damage with her enhanced Basic Attack, which uses the Resonance Liberation DMG multiplier . She can simultaneously provide healing and restore Concerto Energy for the whole team.

. She can simultaneously provide healing and restore Concerto Energy for the whole team. The enhanced Basic Attack consumes her Forte Bar. The same happens if you cast her Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill .

. Casting Resonance Liberation during the Full Moon phase will restore a portion of Iuno’s Forte bar, allowing her to activate more enhanced abilities.

Upon obtaining 100 Concerto Energy, she can cast the Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack , which ends the Lunar Cycle, heals nearby allies, and manifests the Full Moon domain .

, which ends the Lunar Cycle, heals nearby allies, and . Character inside the Full Moon domain periodically regains HP and stamina. Obtaining a shield inside the domain grants a Blessing of the Wan Light stack .

. Blessing of the Wan Light provides a 4% all DMG Amplification for 10 stacks.

Ad

Also read: Best teams for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

How to optimally play Iuno in Wuthering Waves

Iuno in action (Image via Kuro Games)

Here’s the optimal rotation to play Iuno in WuWa:

Ad

Use Iuno’s Intro Skill to enter the arena and immediately cast her Resonance Skill to enter the Half Moon phase. Press Jump to switch to the New Moon state .

to enter the arena and immediately cast her to enter the Half Moon phase. . Activate the enhanced Basic Attacks and Arc Beyond the Edge Resonance Skill to consume her Forte bar and deal increased damage. She generates Concerto Energy in the process.

in the process. Cast the Absolute Fullness Heavy Attack at 100 Concerto Energy to conjure the Full Moon domain.

Use Outro Skill to switch to another character, preferably a damage dealer, so that they can use Iuno’s buff.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.