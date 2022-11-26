How to play on Junkertown map in Overwatch 2

Junkertown, inspired by the Mad Max series' Bartertown, is one of the most popular maps in Overwatch 2's Escort game mode. Junkers and the Junker Queen can be found on this map.

Junkertown is an Escort map set in Australia's harsh and unforgiving Outback. It was built from the ruins of a destroyed omnium and is now home to the Junkers, a band of lawless scavengers led by their ruthless Queen.

When they're not pillaging the omnium's skeleton for valuables, the Junkers let off steam in the Scrapyard, a massive gladiatorial arena where combatants fight for glory, riches, and survival.

General tips for Junkertown in Overwatch 2

Around the final checkpoint, flank

Due to the narrow payload path and the defending team's high-ground advantage, the final section of Junkertown can be a difficult choke point to push through in Overwatch 2.

To make this section easier, flank and dispatch critical enemy targets first using the route beneath the spinning platform and along the side rooms leading to the high ground.

Make use of the map's long sightlines

Junkertown has a lot of high vantage points and long sightlines, especially in the first two sections. These characteristics make the sections ideal for sniping Heroes like Ashe, Widowmaker, and Hanzo, who can use the terrain to land headshots on critical enemy targets.

Use narrow streets to your advantage

Junkertown's second and third sections also have a lot of tight corridors, which teams should adjust to by changing their compositions.

It's recommended to switch to Heroes like Junkrat, Reaper, and Hanzo in these sections, as they excel at holding down and fighting in narrow pathways and choke points.

Most effective Hero composition for Junkertown in Overwatch 2

Junker Queen

Junker Queen leads her team forward, using Jagged Blade to draw key enemy targets towards her in Overwatch 2. She then uses Scattergun and Carnage to annihilate them up close. Her Commanding Shout serves as a versatile buff, increasing her team's mobility and providing a significant temporary health boost.

Junker Queen can inflict wounds and prevent enemies from healing with Rampage. This way, she can deal with hordes of enemies gathered around the payload and along the map's narrow streets.

Genji

Genji uses Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike to quickly maneuver through flanking routes, dispatching snipers and other critical enemy targets in Overwatch 2. Deflect also allows him to close the gap in open sniper sightlines safely.

Genji's Dragonblade and Swift Strike can quickly slash through multiple enemies in team fights around the payload and in Junkertown's cramped streets.

Sojourn

Sojourn is an effective damage dealer who can quickly dispatch foes at close range. She can effectively deal with snipers using her versatile Railgun, especially when empowered by her Overclock ultimate.

Her Power Slide is also an effective horizontal and vertical mobility tool, allowing her to move quickly from cover to cover and reach Junkertown's high ground.

Disruptor Shot provides her with heavy area-based damage that also snares enemies, allowing her to control space and deal with enemies in the map's choke points.

Lucio

With Speed Boost and Amp It Up, Lucio increases his team's mobility, allowing them to secure the payload and close the gap with critical enemy targets faster. He can also use Wall Ride to dart around Junkertown's streets, disrupting foes on high ground and quickly reaching teammates in need.

Lucio offers plenty of healing and survivability via Healing Boost and Sound Barrier, as well as effective space control via Soundwave.

Kiriko

Kiriko's Swift Step gives her the ability to cut through Junkertown's congested terrain and catch up with her mobile teammates. This allows her to consistently support them with Healing Ofuda and Kunai in Overwatch 2.

Protection Suzu is useful for clearing debuffs and shielding teammates from heavy firepower along the map's tight corridors.

Meanwhile, Kitsune Rush boosts her team's offensive power by increasing movement speed and attack speed as well as reducing cooldowns.

