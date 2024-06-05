How to play Medic in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Squad Busters, recently launched by SuperCell, became the most downloaded mobile application on launch day. It is loved by players as it involves strategizing, forming the best squads, and winning matches. These squads are made of characters that have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Hog Rider, Medic, and others is therefore essential for building a powerful squad.

Medic is one of the most crucial characters of the Squad Busters tier list that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Boom Beach, Medic is a Healer troop, who has balanced damage and health. His main objective is to heal friendly characters.

In this article, we will understand more about Medic, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Trending

All you need to know about Medic in Squad Busters

Expand Tweet

Medic is a Rare character, which is categorized under the Healers category and can be found in the Green World of the game. The fusion perk of Medic is that it boosts the health of friendly squads. This makes Medic and defenders one of the best squad combinations in Squad Buters.

The following are the statistics of Medic in the game:

Health - 1100

1100 Damage - 125

125 Fusion Health - 3850

3850 Fusion Damage - 256

Currently, Medic has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities:

Baby - Heals the squad slowly over time.

Heals the squad slowly over time. Classic - Throws heal packs which can boost the health of the squad by a good number.

Throws heal packs which can boost the health of the squad by a good number. Super - Passive heal ability gets faster and stronger.

Passive heal ability gets faster and stronger. Ultra - Throws heal packs much faster for the squad to boost health.

Currently, Medic has four skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Underground Gang, Wizard, and Explorer. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are nine emotes available for Medic that can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Medic

Expand Tweet

Since Medic is a Healer character, he shouldn't be used as a front attacker. Rather, players should use him immediately on tanks and defenders. He has one of the best squad synergies in Squad Busters with El Primo, Barbarian, and Barbarian King.

Players should place him in the back of the squad to regularly heal the team. Using his evolution abilities further increases the number of health packs and healing speed. Players may sometimes use him as an additional attacker as he deals 125 damage with Colt, Archer Queen, Shelly, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback