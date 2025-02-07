How to play multiplayer in Civilization 7

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 07, 2025 11:25 GMT
Here
Here's how to access multiplayer in Civilization 7

Multiplayer in Civilization 7 is a huge aspect of the game. Instead of playing against the AI, players can go head-to-head with each other in a bid for complete domination. These sessions tend to get a bit drawn out (it could take days or weeks), which has been the norm since time immemorial. However, if you're not new to the 4x genre of gaming, by now, you already know the aforementioned to be a fact.

Furthermore, with the developers revealing upcoming events via the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025, rest assured that online sessions will be popular. You will first and foremost need to create a 2K account to access multiplayer in Civilization 7. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Create a 2k account to access multiplayer in Civilization 7

The first step toward playing online is to create a 2K account (it's free and will cost nothing extra, unlike the Civilization 7 Founders Edition). Having an account is mandatory; without it, you will not be able to join up with friends on multiplayer sessions.

Once your account is created, head back in-game, and you will be able to join a lobby and jump into an active game. Alternatively, you can create your own lobby and choose options such as starting age, turn time limit, game speed, and everything in between.

Be sure to pick a leader in Civilization 7 you're comfortable with; or else your opponent will get the better of you. In addition to online multiplayer mode, the game will offer an offline multiplayer mode. If you don't feel like creating a 2K account (or you're just too lazy), you can play with friends from a PC via your LAN connection.

Keep in mind that the aforementioned requirement is only for PC. To access multiplayer on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, an active online subscription for your respective platform will be needed. The upside to this is that cross-play is supported between all devices.

Will there be a hot seat for multiplayer in Civilization 7?

There is no hot seat for multiplayer in Civilization 7 at the moment. It could be added in the near future, and as such, the developers will provide an update when they are ready. For a brief overview of what is a hot seat, it is a multiplayer mode that essentially allows two or more players to play on the same device by taking individual turns.

