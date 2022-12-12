How to play Overwatch 2 on a Mac

Overwatch 2 is a very popular hero-based first-person shooter developed by Blizzard. Having only released a few months back, the game is already in its second season and is about to celebrate its first-ever Christmas event, Winter Wonderland.

As a title, Overwatch 2 can be played on all major platforms, including PCs and consoles. However, those using a Mac have been wondering if they could also play this shooter on their devices. Interestingly enough, the title can be played on a Mac, but players must jump through a few hoops to get it working on their systems.

Can Overwatch 2 be played natively on Mac?

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 cannot be played natively on Mac. For some reason, the developers haven't released the title for this platform yet, and it's unclear if the title will ever be available natively on the Mac. However, there are a few workarounds using which players can run the game on a Mac system.

There are two very basic ways to run Overwatch 2 on a Mac system. These methods, however, are dependent on the kind of processor that the device runs on.

Intel Macs

For Mac devices with an Intel chipset, players will have to first install Parallels on their device. Parallels is a virtual machine software that will allow players to install Windows on their Mac systems. Once that's done, players will be able to install and play Overwatch 2 on their Mac systems.

Alternatively, players can also use Boot Camp to run Windows on their Mac devices. However, there are a few differences between Parallels and Boot Camp. Parallels is a premium software, while Boot Camp is not. Players will have to purchase Parallels if they want to use it.

Parallels allows players to switch between their Mac OS and Windows seamlessly because both run at the same time. In the case of Boot Camp, players will have to restart their device completely if they want to switch between the two operating systems.

M1 and M2 Macs

Neither of the two aforementioned methods will work on M1 and M2 Macs, at least when it comes to running the game. To get it to work on these devices, players will have to make use of a cloud gaming service called Boosteroid.

While Nvidia GeForce NOW is a very popular cloud gaming service, Overwatch 2 isn't available on it. Interestingly enough, GeForce NOW was one of the first cloud gaming services to bring Fortnite to Apple devices in the wake of the long-drawn legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.

Boosteroid is a similar service, but players will require a subscription for it. Once subscribed, players will be able to access the game from their Mac devices. One major aspect that players need to keep in mind is that titles on Boosteroid require a decent internet connection to run. While high PC specifications aren't required, when it comes to cloud gaming, players need to have a good internet connection, otherwise their gaming experience might not be up to the mark.

These are the two ways in which players can play Overwatch 2 on Mac systems. In the absence of a native installation process, the community will have to make do with these two methods until the developers release an official native version for Mac devices.

Poll : 0 votes