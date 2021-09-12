Epic Games loses lawsuit with Apple: What this means for Fortnite on iOS

Fornite's future seems uncertain as the Epic Games v. Apple saga concluded with the tech giants garnering a significant victory. However, it wasn't a clean sweep as Epic won their part when it came to allowing alternative in-app purchase options.

Apple's victory over Epic raises several questions and rather jeopardizes the future of Fortnite. Until now, the two parties were bound by a court of law. Following the verdict, it is unclear as to how the two organizations will work together in the future.

Epic v. Apple verdict is out today, the judge ruled that Epic must pay Apple over $4 million at least and that Apple must allow developers to provide alternative payment methods. She wrote a nearly 200 page order explaining why, and here are some highlights. Thread 1/? — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) September 10, 2021

Epic's loss could be detrimental for Fortnite

The fiasco began back in August 2020 when Epic rolled out its independent payment option, bypassing Apple's own payment facility. The developers pointed out that Apple's 30% revenue cut was meaningless and a monopolistic venture.

The verdict cleared Apple of almost every accusation barring the segment that dealt with allowing other in-app purchase options. Following the verdict, gamers were eager to know if Fortnite could possibly arrive on iOS.

Going by the looks of it, the situation is far from reaching a conclusion. Although the court has ruled in Apple's favor, there hasn't been any mention of restoring the game on the App Store.

It seems the court has left those proceedings upon the two parties. However, considering the situation, Epic seems far from satisfied.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has opined on the issue, with his recent tweets indicating that Fortnite won't be returning to the App Store anytime soon.

Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

It goes without saying that a verdict will leave one party dissatisfied. However, Epic Games plans to take things ahead and re-appeal in the court of law.

Thanks to everyone who put so much time and effort into the battle over fair competition on digital platforms, and thanks especially to the court for managing a very complex case on a speedy timeline. We will fight on. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

Even if the developers decide to call things off, the settlement won't come so easily. Apparently, the reins are with Apple after being cleared of all allegations.

Fortnite's return to the App Store won't be a smooth ride for the developers as Apple has to restore their account and approve the game for distribution.

Also Read

It should also be noted that the ruling won't be applicable for another 90 days. This excludes the possibility that Epic might appeal once again. Since the developers are hell bent on conducting another trial, gamers can expect their wait to further increase.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul