How to play on Paraíso map in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 introduced Paraíso, a vibrant new hybrid map set in Rio de Janeiro with plenty of health packs to keep heroes moving and fighting. The narrow streets are ideal for flankers and defensive chokeholds, but the end result will almost certainly be an all-out brawl.

At the end of the map, Lucio's nightclub, Clube Sinestesia, awaits players and their parade float payload. In this map, one must capture and escort a parade float through Rio's vibrant suburbs and into Clube Sinestesia, the city's most colorful disco club.

General tips for Paraíso map in Overwatch 2

Get ready for close-range firefights

Teams should prepare for close-range firefights as the payload passes through the map's narrow streets and pathways when playing on Paraíso. When putting together a team for Paraíso, consider Heroes who excel at fighting in tight quarters, such as D.Va, Genji, and Reaper.

Be wary of Route Flanking

Paraíso has many side streets and open buildings that serve as flanking routes for teams defending the control point and pushing the payload. On this map, keep an eye out for heroes like Genji, Reaper, and Sombra, who can take advantage of the terrain to strike from unexpected angles.

Use Paraíso's rooftops

On the way to the first checkpoint, there are several low-rise buildings that both attacking and defending teams can take advantage of. Sniping heroes like Ashe and area-based damage dealers like Zarya, in particular, complement the vantage points provided

Most effective Hero composition for Paraíso map in Overwatch 2

Winston

With Jump Pack, Winston can quickly close the gap with key enemy targets and allies in need. He also excels at constantly annihilating isolated targets and groups of enemies with his Tesla Cannon, particularly along Paraso's narrow streets.

Barrier Projector and Primal Rage are excellent for providing cover, controlling space, and disrupting enemy positioning when securing and defending objectives.

Genji

Genji can use Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike to quickly maneuver through Paraiso's numerous flanking routes to reach and dispatch key enemy targets in Overwatch 2.

He can also throw Shuriken through the map's winding streets, laying down suppressive fire and potentially lethal headshots. Genji's Dragonblade and Swift Strike resets allow him to quickly tear through multiple enemies in teamfights around the map's objectives and choke points.

Sojourn

Sojourn's versatile Railgun inflicts consistent high damage and is capable of dealing with snipers and nearby foes, especially when empowered by her Overclock ultimate. Her Power Slide allows her to quickly move through enemy sightlines and reach many of Paraiso's vantage points.

Disruptor Shot provides her with heavy area-based damage that also snares enemies for space control and deals with them in the map's choke points.

Ana

Ana's Biotic Rifle provides excellent single-target healing and supportive fire, especially from Paraiso's many vantage points in Overwatch 2. Ana also has powerful support tools in the form of Biotic Grenade and Sleep Dart, both of which are extremely useful in team fights centered on objectives.

Nano Boost also works well with Winston and Sojourn, increasing their damage output and survivability.

Lucio

With Speed Boost and Amp It Up, Lucio gives them more mobility, allowing them to secure the payload and close the gap with critical enemy targets faster in Overwatch 2. With Healing Boost and Sound Barrier, he also provides a lot of healing and survivability in team fights.

Lucio's Soundwave is also useful for pushing away threats and shoving priority targets into corners in order to isolate them.

