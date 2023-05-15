How to play Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 on mobile devices?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is one of the best horror/puzzle games for adventure gaming lovers. The game features the story of the main character, an employee in a factory called Playtime Co. The player has to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of various company employees. The game starts with the character entering the factory at night, where he can explore the dark secrets of the factory.

You can enjoy a breathtaking horror gaming experience while discovering various puzzles and toys in the title. The game is now available on leading mobile platforms. This article discusses a simple guide to playing Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 on mobile devices.

Note: Prices mentioned may differ from region to region.

Guide to playing Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 on mobile devices

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 is a simple FPS horror and puzzle-solving game with many jump scares and other immersive elements. The story revolves around an employee who has to reveal the truth behind the disappearance of his co-employees from the factory. As the character progresses through the game, he comes across various toys, where some of which are dangerous and need to be avoided not to get eliminated.

The game was only limited to PC, but developers released a mobile version as it went viral. Developers have also released Chapter 2 of the game with better graphics and other improvements. A teaser for Chapter 3 has also been shared on social media platforms like Youtube and Twitter.

The game is around 500-600 MB for Android players and 700 MB for iOS users.

Here is a quick guide to downloading Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 on mobile devices.

Step 1: Open your inbuilt app store, which will be Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

Step 2: Head to the search option and type Poppy Playtime Chapter 1.

Step 3: Upon searching, click the game's icon to download it on your device.

Step 4: Upon purchasing the game, the download will automatically start.

Remember that the game is not free on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. You must purchase the game with real money before downloading and installing it on your device. You'll have to spend INR 220/$2.99 on Android and $2.99 on iOS to get this title.

The game doesn't require any premium high-end processor on your device. Here are the minimum requirements to run the game on your devices:

For Android:

Android devices: At least 1GB RAM and Android 5.0 or higher.

For iOS:

iOS devices: At least 1GB RAM and iOS 9.0 or higher

