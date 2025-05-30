How to play Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign

Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of eight Nightfarers (classes). She is a spell-caster who excels in long-range damage and FP management. While magic builds were often broken in earlier FromSoftware games, the developer has put in some work to add a learning curve to this Faith-based build. Thus, newcomers or those accustomed to melee builds might face difficulties when trying to adapt to the class' playstyle.
This article guides you on the basics of Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign: Character basics
Passive Ability: Elemental Defense
Discover affinity residues that can be collected to replenish FP.
Character Skill: Magic Cocktail
Collect the affinity residues of targets to fire an affinity-exploiting magic cocktail.
Ultimate Art: Soulblood Song
Unleash Forbidden Blood chant to brand nearby foes with blood sigils
Recluse's gameplay revolves around casting long-range magic spells. Her Magic Cocktail is the lynchpin of the class. It allows players to collect and store affinities (elements) from enemies and allies. Players can then combine them to create a unique spell, a magic cocktail if you will. Aside from just opening her arsenal up to many attacks, the skill also allows her to absorb FP (required to cast spells) from those affinities.
Recluse can store up to three elements, with the resulting spell dependent on their quantity and type. Magic Cocktail isn't subject to cooldown, so make sure to use it frequently in battles to create unique attacks and maintain your FP bar.
Soulblood Song is Recluse's ultimate ability. It allows her to attach blood sigils to enemies. These talismans deal magic damage to the fastened foe. Furthermore, players (including you) who attack monsters with blood sigils will restore a small amount of HP and FP with each hit.
Another important ability that Recluse has is Switch Step. Instead of the normal dodge that other classes have, her roll covers a bit more distance and has more iframes. Use it to quickly move out of harm's way.
Best Magic Cocktail spells for Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign
There are four different elements/affinities Recluse can use:
- Holy
- Fire
- Lightning
- Magic
After collecting three affinities, activating Magic Cocktail will release the resulting combined spell. There are three types of spells in total:
Pure
Combining three elements of the same type will result in a Pure spell. For example, Fire + Fire + Fire.
Double
Combining two elements of the same type and a different one will result in a Double spell. For example, Holy + Holy + Magic.
Mixed
Combining three separate affinities will result in a Mixed spell. For example, Fire + Magic + Lightning.
Here are some of the best Magic Cocktail spells players can use when playing as Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign:
- Pure Holy
- Magic + Holy
- Fire + Holy
- Magic + Fire + Lightning
- Magic + Lightning + Holy
Note: In combos with two elements, it doesn't matter which one has more quantity and what order they need to be in. For example, for Magic + Holy, it doesn't matter if you have two Magic or two Holy; either works.
Best Relics, weapons, talismans, and upgrades for Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign
Relics
Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign is a glass cannon build that revolves around Faith and Intelligence. Thus, focus on Relics that provide the following buffs:
- Increases Faith
- Increases Intelligence
- Increases Mind
- Increases Spell/Incantation damage
- Increases FP restoration on successive attacks
- Increases Rune acquisition for you and your allies
- Provides Rune discount for shop purchases while on expedition
- Using Items affects all nearby allies
Weapons
Glintstone Staffs and Sacred Seals are the best weapons for Recluse since they scale well with Faith and Intelligence.
Here are the two best weapons you should aim to acquire for your Recluse build:
- Legendary Carian Regal Scepter Staff
- Epic Erdtree Seal
With reference to weapon passives, here are the best ones you should search for:
- Reduced spell FP cost
- Improved magic damage
- Improved holy damage
- Improved spell-casting speed
- Improved charged sorceries
- Making you less likely to be targeted by enemies
- Improved damage negation while casting spells
- Critical hit restores FP
- Taking damage restores FP
- Improved damage negation at full HP
Talismans
Here are the best talismans to hunt for when playing as Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign:
- Ancestral Spirit's Horn
- Blessed Dew Talisman
- Cerulean Amber Medallion
- Crimson Amber Medallion
- Faithful's Canvas Talisman
- Grand Tranquil Scene
- Graven-school Talisman
- Old Lord's Talisman
- Radagon Ico
- Ritual Shield Talisman
- Taker's Came
- Vestige of Night
- Viridian Amber Medallion
Tips and tricks for playing Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign
1) Keep a stack of Starlight Shards
FP is crucial for playing Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign since it governs her spells and abilities. During the initial hours, it will be hard to get accustomed to managing FP. Thus, hoard Starlight Shards since they refill it upon consumption, allowing you to restart your attack loop.
2) Have a bow for backup
Chances will occur where you'll be out of FP for some time with no Starlight Shards available. In that case, a bow (with some arrows) can allow you to deal some damage while still maintaining distance. It can come in handy when one of your teammates is down, allowing you to revive them from afar.
3) Best opportunities to use her ultimate
When fighting mobs, the best time to use Recluse's ultimate is when the team is low on health in the middle of the battle. This also provides an opportunity to pull off a stagger on the enemies with the blood sigils capping off previous damage.
When fighting bosses, the best time to use her Ultimate is when their poise is broken. This allows players to get some damage in and heal their HP and FP while doing so.
4) Constantly use her Magic Cocktail
Recluse's character skill is the base of her build. Make sure to constantly use it to unlock attack options and restore FP for further use.
