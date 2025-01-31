Knowing how to play Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer is a must for every fan. The stunning third-person shooter was launched on January 30, 2025, and offers a variety of game modes from single-player and co-op campaign modes to several multiplayer options. The title is available on multiple platforms and has cross-play capabilities.

This article covers how gamers can play Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer.

How to start Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer

The process to play a match in Sniper Eliter multiplayer is pretty straightforward. Here's how you can do that in the game:

Launch Sniper Elite Resistance from your game library.

from your game library. In the home screen, select the Play option from the left corner.

option from the left corner. The Play screen will open a sub-menu.

Click on Multiplayer.

Select your preferred game mode and the matchmaking will commence.

Multiplayer modes in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer offers cross-platform meaning gamers can play the game with their friends from different platforms. The game supports multiplayer and co-op on Xbox X, S and One, PC, and PS5. The cross-platform feature can be turned off in the settings if players are not interested.

Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer introduces a solid experience by introducing standard modes like No- Cross, Free-for-All, Team Match, and Squad Match. The game has revived the Axis Invasion mode, allowing players to infiltrate and disrupt other players' campaigns as German snipers while they complete their story missions.

The Campaign mode can be played with friends with the co-op feature which can be used to enhance the overall experience. Sniper Elite Resistance also offers a custom game mode where players can create their matches using any of the aforementioned game modes. It allows gamers to set their parameters providing a more customizable experience.

