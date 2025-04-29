How to play Zani in Wuthering Waves

Zani, who hails from the Spectro element, is officially a playable character in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. Although her weapon is a Gauntlet, she can transform it into a massive blade upon entering Inferno Mode. In this special state, she radiates a glowing aura and unlocks different slashing moves, which count as heavy attacks.

Since Zani can switch between stances, players may want to know how to properly play her in battle. This article discusses the ins and outs of the Resonator’s kit and outlines her effective gameplay loop.

Zani’s kit in Wuthering Waves, explained

Wuthering Waves’ Zani uses the Spectro Frazzle effect to bolster her damage output. Here are more details about her kit:

Zani can use her Basic ATK, Intro Skill, and Resonance Skill to fill her top Forte Circuit.

When the gauge is full, she can use her Enhanced Resonance Skill to activate the Sunburst buff. It increases her Spectro Frazzle DMG by 20%.

Zani’s bottom Forte bar, on the other hand, is filled when she uses her Resonance Skill. Additionally, allies applying Spectro Frazzle on enemies will rapidly fill up the entire bar.

Both her regular and enhanced versions of the skill can parry targets, allowing her to nullify an instance of incoming damage. The ability also reduces a chunk of the target’s toughness bar and slows them.

Zani converts the Spectro Frazzle stacks into Blaze, the third forte bar, which appears after using her Ultimate.

By activating Resonance Liberation, she enters the Inferno Mode and accumulates more Blazes. The ability also increases the damage multiplier of her Basic Attacks.

While in Inferno Mode, her attacks will be converted into heavy slashes. Using Basic Attack will consume Blaze.

You can cast the Resonance Liberation again to unleash a massive nuke and exit Inferno State.

How to optimally play Zani in Wuthering Waves

Zani in action (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the optimal rotations and setups to play Zani in WuWa:

For faster Sunburst accumulation, use Zani's Intro Skill, followed by Resonance Skill and Basic Attacks.

During combat, initiate the fight with Zani’s Skill and Basic Attack to slightly fill up her top forte bar.

Switch to an ally that can apply Spectro Frazzle, preferably Phobe or Spectro Rover. If you are using Shorekeeper, switch to her instead and activate her ultimate ability.

Regardless of which characters are in the team, you must always inflict Spectro Frazzle on targets, as it will help gather Blaze stacks.

Swap back to Zani when her Intro Skill is available, and activate her Resonance Liberation.

During Inferno Mode, use all three of her Heavy Slash stages and cast the Ultimate again to trigger the nuke damage.

