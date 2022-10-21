Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is not just another sequel to the saga but Activision’s statement that marks the beginning of a new era for the entire franchise. The game has, by far, the most realistic touch and a spectacular level of detail.

A new release is bound to have a few quirks and wrinkles here and there. Modern Warfare 2 has a peculiar new bug that prevents players from experiencing the campaign mode in week-early access before it officially launches on October 28. The error is related to the unplayable campaign mode, as the game automatically shuts down.

Modern Warfare 2 bug crashes campaign mode

Modern Warfare 2 had multiple bugs in the beta phase when the multiplayer mode was made available to all the fans. Most of the issues were addressed by the publishers and partner studios, and permanent fixes were provided via updates.

The new bug in the title repeatedly crashes the game at random points during missions in the campaign mode. This has made the experience ragged and disturbing as the progress in the missions has to be repeatedly redone unless the player reaches the next checkpoint.

Possible fixes

No fixed solutions have permanently subdued this bug on the player's side, but they have proved successful in some reports. Fans can follow the steps below to try and fix this recurring issue which has rendered the missions unplayable.

Change the game settings associated with “cache” to “ON” and lower graphics settings that might have been automatically set to “Ultra” or “Extreme.” This can shave off some load on the system and solve the crashing issue.

The other approach can be a little tedious as players have to restart the mission from the last checkpoint and play out the progress they gained once again. Restarting the mission from the start has solved the issue for a few people.

Fans can also try validating the local files with the help of their respective game client - Battle.net or Steam. This will allow the system to detect discrepancies and missing files in the downloaded game folder and redownload them, possibly fixing the game crashing bug.

Possible reasons

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to release next week, and publishers are only giving out week-early access to the campaign mode for fans who pre-purchased the game. This could very well be another set of tests that Infinity Ward is running to observe the behavior of the final game.

There may be server errors due to which files are not entirely downloaded, which can cause the abrupt crashing of the game. There may also be problems with the game’s optimization that clashes with the platforms it is available on and quick exits due to incompatibility of some sort.

There is still a week left before Modern Warfare 2 launches globally, which provides Activision enough time to smooth the edges of the game. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular updates on more bugs and their fixes and guides.

