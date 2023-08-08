How to pre-load Overwatch 2 on Steam

Overwatch 2 was released on October 2022, but it was only initially available through Blizzard Entertainment's exclusive games launcher, Battle.Net. However, it was announced recently that the first-person shooter is finally coming to Steam on August 10, 2023. This is definitely good news for PC users who prefer to play their titles via the world's most popular game launcher app.

This is also great news for players who only prefer to use a single launcher to keep their desktops cleaner and more organized. That's not all; those who want to play Overwatch 2 through Steam can now pre-load the game. If you are unsure of how to do this or what this means, this guide is for you.

A step-by-step guide to pre-loading Overwatch 2 on Steam

You can pre-load the game on Steam right now (Image via Sportskeeda/Steam)

Pre-loading Overwatch 2 on Steam is a very straightforward process. However if you have not done it before, you might get lost or confused.

If you are unfamiliar with the process of pre-loading a game through Steam, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Launch Steam on your desktop or your laptop.

Step 2: Navigate to the Store tab on the top left of Steam. Upon accessing this tab, Overwatch 2 might pop up under the Featured and Recommended section. If this is the case, you can ignore the third step.

Step 3: Using the search bar, type Overwatch 2 and click on the game once it appears.

Step 4: You should now be redirected to the game's page on Steam. If not, simply wait for it to load. Once you're on the page, you will immediately see a green button that says "Pre-Load Game" right next to the option that says Add to Library.

Step 5: Click on "Pre-Load Game." This will also automatically cause the game to be added to your personal games library.

Step 6: A new screen should now pop up. This is where you can choose where the game will be installed onto your computer. If you already have a dedicated drive for your titles, then feel free to download it there. You should also be able to choose whether you want to create a desktop shortcut or a start menu shortcut for the game.

Step 7: Once you've chosen where the game will be installed, click on the Install button on the lower portion of the screen. This will start the download and at this point, you simply need to wait for the game to finish downloading.

Following these steps will allow you to pre-load Overwatch 2 on your computer. Before going through this process, take some time to ensure that you have enough disk space on your hard drive.

How does pre-loading work?

Do take note that pre-loading Overwatch 2 on Steam does not mean you can play the game before it officially releases. Going through this process simply means that it is already downloaded and installed onto your PC. This gives you the advantage of being able to play immediately once August 10 rolls around.

Aside from ensuring you have sufficient disk space, you should also check to see that you have the right hardware to run the game smoothly. All the system requirements can also be viewed on Steam through the title's page.