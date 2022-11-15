How to pre-load Warzone 2.0 on Steam and Battle.net?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for release on November 16 and is expected to become the front-running Battle Royale title for Activision. The game will arrive globally on all platforms and introduce Season 1 and a long-anticipated game mode called DMZ. Fans will finally be able to experience the promised improved gameplay after a long wait.

Warzone 2.0 will be carrying forward the legacy that its prequel created and quickly became one of the most dominant Battle Royale titles across the world. The entire Call of Duty community has flooded Modern Warfare 2 and the hype around this new Battle Royale has been building up ever since. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the game’s launch which is just around the corner and the countdown is nearing zero.

Warzone 2.0 will require a total of 125 GB of free space on the PC platform

The publishers have enabled a Warzone 2.0 pre-loading option for all the fans in the community to amplify the hype by boosting the anticipation even higher as players feel closer to the game with a chunk of local files present in their systems. The game will require a total of 125 GB of free space on the PC platform for both game clients - Battle.net and Steam.

Modern Warfare 2 was released on Steam, which saw a very positive response and boosted the player count as well as the sales count of the game, making it the highest-selling Call of Duty title. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Activision's upcoming Battle Royale will share a common platform to enable cross-progression and hence the upcoming Battle Royale was introduced on both platforms.

Pre-loading on Battle.net

Players can follow the steps listed below to pre-load the game on their PC via Battle.net game client.

Launch Battle.net and navigate to shop.

Search for Warzone 2.0 and click on the Pre-load button.

Modern Warfare 2 and the Battle Royale are paired together under the same logo as one.

Click on Pre-Install and choose a preferred installation directory.

If players already own Modern Warfare 2 and have it installed, click the Gear icon near the Play button.

Click on Modify Install on the pop-up menu.

A list will appear and then select Warzone 2.0 by checking the tick box. Save the selection and close the pop-up window.

The game client will then start downloading a set of game files on the system.

Pre-loading on Steam

Launch Steam and click on the Store tab.

Search for Warzone 2.0 and enter the game page.

If players already own and have Modern Warfare 2 installed, clicking on the pre-load button will launch Modern Warfare 2. The game client will download the required files automatically if they are available.

For fans who do not own Modern Warfare 2, simply click on the pre-load button.

Select a preferred directory to install the game and select the confirmation option.

Steam will start downloading the required game files automatically on the PC.

This concludes with the method to pre-load Activision's latest Battle Royale on PC through both clients where it will be available to play for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we follow all the stories around Warzone 2.0 and post the latest updates regularly.

