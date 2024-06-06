Concord is an upcoming multiplayer FPS (First-person shooter) that showcases a variety of different characters with unique abilities. The game will essentially see players compete against each other in teams of five in a sci-fi world. The gameplay was recently shown off at PlayStation's State of Play event, and many FPS fans seem quite excited to try the new hero shooter out.

Concord is among the few PlayStation games that will be making their way to Microsoft Windows, tapping into the PC gamers market. This article will talk about Concord's pre order details.

How to pre-order PlayStation's latest FPS, Concord

The game can be pre-ordered through multiple different platforms. These include the PlayStation store alongside the Windows (PC) platforms, Steam and Epic Games.

Expand Tweet

Trending

How to pre-order Concord on the PlayStation store:

Go to the PlayStation store via your PS5 and search for the game.

Then click on your preferred choice of edition and head to the checkout.

Complete the checkout process and Concord should be added to your games library of PlayStation.

The pre-order details are not available for the Windows (PC) platforms, Steam and Epic Games. However, the steps to pre-order will remain mostly similar for both platforms.

All Concord editions and pre-order bonuses

A screenshot of the gameplay (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Like most games in the modern era, PlayStation's hero shooter also rewards its customers with bonus items for pre-ordering. Players can choose between the $39.99 Standard Edition and the $59.99 Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition will contain the base game and give players access to all the launch characters as well as the newer ones later for free. However, the Digital Deluxe edition will offer a lot more. This will include a free cosmetics bundle termed the Northstar Freegunner Pack, which will consist of skins for the characters, Lennox, Haymar, Star Child, Vale, 1-OFF, and 11 other characters.

Players will also get more cosmetic items in the Monarch Pack. This will include:

Vale's Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin

Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack

A screenshot of the gameplay (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While the above items are quite appealing in their own way for a pre-order, the best part is its Early Access. Players who pre-order the game will get 72 hours Early Access before the title's global launch in August. This means they will have a three day head start before the majority of players.

Concord has the potential to become a hot new trend in the FPS gaming sphere. The game will be a telling factor on how the industry will handle hero shooters for the next upcoming years. The game will release on August 23, 2024, for all players.

Check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback