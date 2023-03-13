Fans have been eagerly waiting for 15 years for Resident Evil 4 Remake to arrive. Now that the iconic horror survivor is finally on the horizon, fans have been curious to know how to pre-order and be one of the first to play it.

This article will discuss the steps to pre-order Resident Evil 4 Remake and prepare for the ultimate horror experience.

Resident Evil 4 Remake release date

Resident Evil 4 releases on March 24, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Pre-purchasing the game will cost $59.99, and the deluxe edition costs $69.99, regardless of the platform.

Prices may rise after the initial launch of the game. To gain access to pre-order bonuses, we recommend that you pre-order now.

How to pre-order Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil @RE_Games

The Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/uex8oprYrC

To pre-order, you must visit the official stores of your respective gaming console and type in Resident Evil 4 in the search bar.

You’ll come across two editions, the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Select the edition you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction, and voila! You are ready to dive into the tormented world of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order benefits

Alternatively, you can pre-order directly from Capcom’s official Resident Evil 4 webpage (Image via Capcom)

Pre-ordering Resident Evil 4 comes with exclusive rewards, including costumes, items, and more. These exclusive rewards will surely take your experience to the next level. Both the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition come with their own benefits:

Resident Evil 4 standard edition pre-order rewards

Attaché: Gold Case

Charm: Handgun Ammo

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition pre-order rewards

Attaché: Gold Case

Attaché: Classic Case

Charm: Handgun Ammo

Charm: Green Herb

In addition to the rewards listed above, the Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition offers plenty of complementary content, including an added DLC Pack. Here’s what it offers:

Leon & Ashley Costumes: Casual

Leon & Ashley Costumes: Romantic

Leon Costume & Filter: Hero

Leon Costume & Filter: Villain

Leon Accessory: Sunglasses (Sporty)

Deluxe Weapon: Sentinel Nine

Deluxe Weapon: Skull Shaker

Original Version Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion (Unlocks additional treasures not available in the in-game map)

