How to pre-register for Free Fire’s Bangladesh server: Step-by-step guide

Garena recently started the pre-registration drive for Free Fire’s Bangladesh server.

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most successful battle royale titles in the global arena. Garena has worked diligently to offer gamers better gameplay and prioritize user experiences.

Over the past few years, the developer has increased the number of gaming servers across the world. They recently announced that Bangladesh would get its dedicated Free Fire server.

This article reveals the launch dates and guides gamers on registering for Free Fire’s Bangladesh server.

Steps to register for Free Fire’s Bangladesh server

Users from the country are required to register for the upcoming server. The developers announced that it would be launched on June 8th.

Gamers must take note that data transfers are irreversible. Hence, those outside Bangladesh should refrain from registering.

The steps involved in registering for Free Fire’s Bangladesh server are straightforward. Gamers should follow a handful of simple steps to register themselves.

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire

Step 2: Visit the “Events” section

Free Fire Bangladesh registration (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Navigate to the “Bangladesh Server” option.

Step 4: Click on the “Go To” button.

Step 5: Tap the “Pre-register” button to register to the Free Fire’s Bangladesh server.

Pre-registration successful (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon completion of the pre-registration, a pop-up will appear as an affirmative message.

Garena has announced that pre-registering to the Free Fire Bangladesh server will allow gamers to win exclusive rewards. Those who pre-register will get a Bangladesh t-shirt for absolutely free.

The developers have also set up certain in-game rewards that will be unlocked when a specific number of pre-registrations have been achieved.

Gamers will receive a mask at the three million pre-registration mark. If the pre-registration mark crosses eight million, they will be rewarded with a rare machete skin.

In-game rewards for pre-registration to Free Fire’s Bangladesh server (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many players not belonging to the region have already pre-registered to the Free Fire Bangladesh server. There was a surge of panic among these gamers as they anticipated their valuable game data would be lost forever.

Garena quickly addressed the issue and released an official statement assuring gamers that those who accidentally registered won’t have to worry as their UIDs will not be transferred.

“We would like to inform you that even if you have registered for the BD server by accident, your UIDs will not be transferred. It will continue to stay on the current server and will not be affected. However, we urge you not to register if you’re not from the BD region because the server transfer will be irreversible.”

Garena's response (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire has a dedicated fan base in Bangladesh, and the game is extremely popular in the country. Gamers have demanded a Bangladesh server for a long time.

Free Fire’s Bangladesh server will not only improve gameplay and enhance the user experience but will also introduce exclusive in-game content and events.