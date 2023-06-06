How to pre-register for SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam? Expected release dates, all rewards, and more

After SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off's massive success, publisher Tilting Point is bringing a new game, SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam. The game is made in collaboration with developer Whaleapp and is under license from Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products. In a Jam is a casual game for mobiles featuring fan-favorite characters in an epic adventure.

Bikini Bottom faces destruction from Plankton while he fails to steal the Krabby Patty formula again. Now, SpongeBob with his friends must rebuild their beloved city. Pre-registration for this adventure title is open to fans worldwide. Here's how to pre-register for SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam.

SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam pre-registration opens for fans worldwide

SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam marks the second SpongeBob: SquarePants game by Tilting Point. The first title based on the Nickelodeon series was SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

This fast-paced cooking game has millions of fans worldwide. It amassed over 17 million pre-registrations and 2.2 million daily active users within the first week of its release. Developers hope to recreate the magic of Krusty Cook-Off with this city-builder game.

Users who pre-register will have an opportunity to receive rewards after the launch. The rewards of this developer-run campaign depend on the number of people pre-registering. Here are the steps to pre-register for SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam on Android.

Launch Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS.

on Android and the on iOS. Type SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam in the search bar and hit enter.

in the search bar and hit enter. After you see the game on the screen, tap on it.

For Android, Tap on the Install button with the clock icon. Next, Click the OK button in the dialog box that appears. The new Unregister button replaces the Install button.

button with the clock icon. Next, Click the button in the dialog box that appears. The new button replaces the button. For iOS, Click on the Pre-order button.

Once you complete the above steps, you have officially pre-registered for the new SpongeBob adventure. As mentioned above, there are several rewards for users who pre-register, including Gems, Energy, Pies, and Exploding Pie.

Developers have set four pre-registration milestones. The reward amount varies depending on which milestone the game achieves. Here are the reward details of this free-to-play game:

One million pre-registration rewards 10 Gems

pre-registration rewards Five million pre-registration reward 150 Energy

pre-registration reward Ten million pre-registration rewards 300 Energy and 1 Exploding Pie

pre-registration rewards Twenty million pre-registration rewards 25 Gems and 2 Pies

About SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam

The new SpongeBob title is a city-building game for mobile devices. (Image via Whaleapp)

SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam is a city-builder game based on the SpongeBob SquarePants series. Tilting Point, the publisher, collaborated with developer Whaleapp to make the game. It offers a new hilarious storyline with new characters such as King JellyFish, Kevin C. Cucumber, and more. You can also interact with your favorite characters, including Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward.

The story begins with Bikini Bottom facing destruction from the mastermind Plankton. After failing to steal the Krabby Patty formula again, Plankton leaves the city covered in Jellyfish Jam. The houses are in ruins, and you must help SpongeBob and his friends restore Bikini Bottom to its former glory.

You can collect resources by crafting items like Jelly Jars and Krabby Patties, farming, and harvesting crops. The mobile game allows a journey to popular SpongeBob locations under the sea, such as Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City, Atlantis, and more. While on the adventure, you can unlock and own pets such as Gary, Pete The Pet Rock, Sea Lion, and more.

