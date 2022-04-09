How to prepare 4 photos of Inazuman regional specialties and animals in Genshin Impact

The flagship event of Genshin Impact 2.6, titled “Hues of the Violet Garden,” has begun. The first day of the event starts with Act I “The Strange Tale of Suikou's Tipsy Tincture,” after which players will meet Ootomo, who will initiate an event quest for the Travelers.

Irodori Poetry is the first event quest during the "Hues of the Violet Garden" event. The event is part of a 4-part series from Ootomo and Lenne. On the first day, Ootomo and Lenne will ask for four pictures of Inazuma regional specialties, and four pictures of regional animals from Inazuma on the second day.

This article will cover Inazuma’s regional specialties and animals and how players can take photos of them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide on how to take four photos for the Irodori Poetry event

The event quest is all about taking photos of things that represent Inazuma. Make sure to take pictures of the Inazuma-based items and wildlife through the Take Photo mode in Paimon's Menu. Any picture of a flower or animal taken through Kamera or Special Kamera will not be considered viable for the Irodori Poetry event.

Players who are unaware of the Take Photo mode can follow these simple steps to take pictures of Inazuma-based flowers or animals:

Press ESC or click on Paimons Menu located in the top right corner of the screen.

Select the “Take Photo” option on the left side.

Press Enter to take your desired photos.

Irodori Poetry Part I: Four Photos of Inazuma regional specialties

During part 1 of this event, players will have to take pictures of four Inazuman specialties that come to mind when Travelers think about Inazuma. Regional specialties include anything from flowers, fruits, and insects.

Some of the easily found Inazuma specialties are:

Dendrobium

Sakura Bloom

Sea Ganoderma

Sango Pearl

Crystal Marrow

Naku Weed

Fluorescent Fungus

Amakumo Fruit

Onikabuto

Players need to take pictures of any of the four specialties mentioned above. After completing part I of the event quest, players will have to report back to Lenne.

Irodori Poetry Part II: Four Photos of Inazuma regional animals

Part 2 of the Irodori Poetry requires players to take four photos of different Inazuma animals. It is not necessary for the animals to be unique, but they need to be found in Inazuma.

The animals that can be found in Inazuma are as follows:

Raimei Angelfish

Electro Crystalfly

General Crab

Violet Ibis

Bake-Danuki

Kitsune

It is worth noting that the list does not mention all the animals that can be found inside Inazuma. Any animal or fish that can be caught by the Omni-Ubiquity Net will also count. Genshin Impact players can take a look at the Archive through Paimon’s menu to learn about all the wildlife living in Inazuma.

