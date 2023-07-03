How to prepare for the FIFA 23 FUTTIES promo?

FUTTIES is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and rewarding promos in Ultimate Team, and with the event rumored to arrive soon in FIFA 23, gamers will be looking to learn more about it. It is primarily an SBC-based promo, with some of the most popular players over the year receiving boosted versions based on fan votes.

Team of the Season and Shapeshifters have been incredibly successful in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but the plethora of SBCs released over the last two months has depleted the clubs of most FUT fans. With FUTTIES being largely SBC-themed, this is the best time to prepare for the upcoming event.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

FUTTIES is rumored to be the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the third roster of Shapeshifters now being available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans are speculating that FUTTIES must also be around the corner. There are many ways in which gamers can prepare for the upcoming event to ensure that they have the most optimal and enjoyable experience.

Have as many liquid coins as possible

While FUTTIES emphasizes fan votes and SBC players, EA Sports also add batches of previously released unique cards to packs to make the game more exciting. This leads to a dramatic fall in the market value of several overpowered meta cards, as more special items than ever before are up for grabs simultaneously.

In such a fluctuating economy, having as many liquid coins at your disposal is best. This is usually when gamers sell any expensive players they might possess to repurchase them when they are available in packs again, and FIFA 23 will most likely witness similar patterns.

Save your SBC fodder

So far, there have been many enticing and worthwhile SBCs during Team of the Season and Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, with FUTTIES approaching rapidly, it would be wise to refrain from such challenges for now and stock up on SBC fodder.

The special pink cards are some of the most overpowered items in the game, eclipsing even the most high-tier Shapeshifters and TOTS versions, and will be worth the wait.

Save packs for the upcoming promo

Gamers have access to a wide variety of special packs during the late promo, especially with the addition of the Shapeshifters Daily Login Upgrade SBC. While they can open them right now to try and obtain some high-tier Shapeshifters, the packs will yield a lot more special cards once FUTTIES begins.

Fans who religiously grind various game modes can also save their FUT Champions and Division Rivals rewards, boosting their chances of packing good players.

